The South Loup girls and the Ansley-Litchfield boys kept their perfect season's alive in the early going on Dec. 11. The South Loup girls knocked off Cambridge 70-32 and Ansley-Litchfield beat Fullerton by a final of 69-52. Megan Donegan led the Bobcats in the victory over the Trojans with 17 points. Here are the rest of the area scores from Friday:
Boys
Ansley-Litchfield def. Fullerton 69-52
Stuart def. Twin Loup 52-30
Cambridge def. South Loup 50-39
Elm Creek def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 64-43
Girls
Fullerton def. Elm Creek 49-21
Stuart def. Twin Loup 50-34
South Loup def. Cambridge 70-32
Elm Creek def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 51-46 in OT
