Basketball

The South Loup girls and the Ansley-Litchfield boys kept their perfect season's alive in the early going on Dec. 11. The South Loup girls knocked off Cambridge 70-32 and Ansley-Litchfield beat Fullerton by a final of 69-52. Megan Donegan led the Bobcats in the victory over the Trojans with 17 points. Here are the rest of the area scores from Friday:

Boys

Ansley-Litchfield def. Fullerton 69-52

Stuart def. Twin Loup 52-30

Cambridge def. South Loup 50-39

Elm Creek def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 64-43

Girls

Fullerton def. Elm Creek 49-21

Stuart def. Twin Loup 50-34

South Loup def. Cambridge 70-32

Elm Creek def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 51-46 in OT

