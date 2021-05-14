The South Loup girls track team were the runner-up's of the C-8 District Meet at Ord on May 13. They finished with 99 points and Ord were the champions with 138 points.
Leading the Bobcat girls with two medals in individual events was Halie Recoy in the 100 meter dash and the 200 meter dash. She was second in the 100 in a time of 12.94 and won the 200 meter dash by clocking a 26.91.
She was also apart of the 4x100 team that took first in a time of 52.25.
Leading Arcadia-Loup City was Jessica Steib. She won both the shot put with a throw of 40'02.50 and the discus with a toss of 123'08.
Here is a complete list of the qualifiers from the C-8 District Meet from the area:
Boys 110 meter hurdles: 2. Drew Vickers South Loup, 15.82
Girls 100 meter hurdles: 1. Jadeyn Bubak South Loup, 12.67; 2. Halie Recoy South Loup, 12.94.
Girls 3,200 meter run: 2. Landyn Cole South Loup, 13:08.53
Boys 3,200 meter run: 2. Ty Greenland A-LC, 10:47.67
Girls 200 meter run: 1. Halie Recoy South Loup, 26.91
Girls 800 meter run: 1. Landri Loos A-LC, 2:30.83
Boys 1,600 meter run: 1. Logan Recoy South Loup, 4:59.25
Girls 4x100 meter relay: 1. South Loup, 52.25
Girls Discus: 1. Jessica Stieb A-LC, 123'08
Boys Discus: 2. Jake Halstead South Loup, 128'60
Boys Shot Put: 1. Jessica Stieb A-LC, 40'02.50
Girls Pole Vault: 2. Reagan Cool South Loup, 9'10
Boys Pole Vault: 2. Kaden Reeves A-LC, 10'11
Boys 4x800: South Loup, 8:36.18
Complete stats from the C-8 district meet: C8.pdf (blacksquirrelresults.com)
