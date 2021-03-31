The South Loup track teams traveled to the Hi-Line Invitational on March 30 and walked away with a pair of good performances, with the girls finishing first out of 12 teams with 113 points and the boys finishing third out of 13 teams with 65 points.
The Bobcat girls were led by Landyn Cole who won both the mile in a time of 6:09.50 and the two-mile in a time of 13:12.60.
Also picking up a gold in an individual event was Halie Recoy in the 200 meter dash. She finished in a time of 27.90.
On the boy's side, Drew Vickers won the 110 meter hurdles and the 3,200 meter relay team also took home first. Vickers clocked a 16.00 flat and the relay team of Lance Jones, Cache Gracey, Rio Remund, and Silas Cool ran a 9:19.00.
Check out the complete article in the April 9 Custer County Chief with coaches' quotes and photos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.