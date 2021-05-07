The Dave Blevins Track Meet hosted by Sandhills Valley took place on May 7, 2021 at Arnold High School. On the girls side South Loup was first with 157 points and Mullen was second in the boys team standings with 82 points.
Winning a gold medal in the 100 meter dash just a week after running her first track meet of the season was Jadeyn Bubak. She out leaned teammate Halie Recoy in a time of 12.5.
On the boys side of competition, Trevor Kuncl of Mullen won the mile in a time of 4:46.3. In second place it was Logan Recoy in a time of 4:57.8.
For a complete article with photos and quotes check out the May 13 Custer County Chief. The stats from the meet are posted below:
