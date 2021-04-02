The South Loup varsity golf team opened the season up at the Amherst Invite on April 1. The Bobcats were led by Colby Smith who shot an 87. Behind him was Eli Taylor with a 111 and Grant Hrupek with a 136. Because of sickness on the team with one of the golfers, South Loup was not able to register a team score. The winners of the invite were Kearney Catholic shooting a 376, and Burwell was second with a 387.
For more on this golf invite and coaches' comments check out the April 9 Custer County Chief.
