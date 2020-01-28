The South Loup wrestling team hosted it’s annual South Loup Wrestling Invite at Callaway Jan. 24. There were 18 teams in all that competed with several of those teams being our local teams. Our local teams of interest that competed were Ansley/Litchfield, Mullen, Sandhills/Thedford, SEM, South Loup and Twin Loup.
Plainview was the invite champion with 202.5 points with Palmer as runner up with 102.5 points.
Mullen came in third on the day with 102 points, just a half point away from runner up.
Twin Loup finished 5th with 89 points, Ansley/Litchfield 6th with 88 points, Sandhills/Thedford 8th with 69 points and SEM 13th with 35 points.
There were five wrestlers from our local teams that won the championship in their respective weight class.
Cooper Coons of Twin Loup won over Hunter Cook of Hershey by (Dec. 5-2) at 145.
Colby Coons of Twin Loup won over Will Gunning of Plainview by (Dec. 8-3) at 152.
Bryan Zutavern of Sandhills/Thedford won over Kolby Larson of Ansley/Litchfield by (MD 12-3) at 182.
Ty Kvanvig of Mullen won over Tyler Wolfe of Sandhills Valley by (Fall 0:35) at 195.
Brayton Branic of Sandhills/Thedford won over Brendon Hall of SEM by (Fall 1:45) at 285.
Following are the final results.
106
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Eli Lanham of Plainview
• 2nd Place - Ashton Dane of Plainview
• 3rd Place - Eli Paxton of Mullen
• 4th Place - Nolan Osborn of Twin Loup
1st Place Match
• Eli Lanham (Plainview) 32-1, Jr. over Ashton Dane (Plainview) 26-3, Fr. (Fall 1:24)
3rd Place Match
• Eli Paxton (Mullen) 29-4, Fr. over Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup ) 31-11, So. (Dec 4-2)
113
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Zach Dickau of Hi-Line
• 2nd Place - Scout Ashburn of Plainview
• 3rd Place - Gage Musser of Hershey
• 4th Place - Logan Peterson of South Loup
1st Place Match
• Zach Dickau (Hi-Line) 22-0, Jr. over Scout Ashburn (Plainview) 31-4, So. (Fall 4:51)
3rd Place Match
• Gage Musser (Hershey) 27-4, Sr. over Logan Peterson (South Loup) 17-7, Jr. (Fall 2:03)
120
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Koby Smith of Elm Creek
• 2nd Place - Kyler Mosel of Plainview
• 3rd Place - Ethan Atkins of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
• 4th Place - Hadden Kuck of Palmer
1st Place Match
• Koby Smith (Elm Creek) 21-3, Jr. over Kyler Mosel (Plainview) 25-10, Fr. (MD 12-4)
3rd Place Match
• Ethan Atkins (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 12-9, Fr. over Hadden Kuck (Palmer) 12-13, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
126
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Samuel Foster of Sutherland
• 2nd Place - Tanner Frahm of Plainview
• 3rd Place - Kyle Durfee of Mullen
• 4th Place - Timmy Smith of Hi-Line
1st Place Match
• Samuel Foster (Sutherland) 33-0, So. over Tanner Frahm (Plainview) 26-9, Fr. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
• Kyle Durfee (Mullen) 23-10, So. over Timmy Smith (Hi-Line) 19-9, Sr. (SV-1 5-3)
132
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Jeremy Larson of Brady
• 2nd Place - Ruger Reimers of Palmer
• 3rd Place - Carson Gruntorad of Elm Creek
• 4th Place - Keagan Mosel of Plainview
1st Place Match
• Jeremy Larson (Brady) 26-1, Jr. over Ruger Reimers (Palmer) 35-3, Jr. (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
• Carson Gruntorad (Elm Creek) 22-9, So. over Keagan Mosel (Plainview) 23-8, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
138
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Nate Christensen of Plainview
• 2nd Place - Dustin Klingsporn of Axtell
• 3rd Place - Xavier Perez of Elm Creek
• 4th Place - Slate Micheel of Twin Loup
1st Place Match
• Nate Christensen (Plainview) 33-1, Sr. over Dustin Klingsporn (Axtell) 36-1, Sr. (MD 10-0)
3rd Place Match
• Xavier Perez (Elm Creek) 24-12, Jr. over Slate Micheel (Twin Loup ) 25-14, Fr. (NC)
145
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Cooper Coons of Twin Loup
• 2nd Place - Hunter Cook of Hershey
• 3rd Place - Roy Guzman of Palmer
• 4th Place - Bode Wortman of Plainview
1st Place Match
• Cooper Coons (Twin Loup ) 28-1, Sr. over Hunter Cook (Hershey) 21-14, So. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
• Roy Guzman (Palmer) 29-11, Sr. over Bode Wortman (Plainview) 15-12, Jr. (Fall 2:35)
152
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Colby Coons of Twin Loup
• 2nd Place - Will Gunning of Plainview
• 3rd Place - Kade Bottorf of Twin Loup
• 4th Place - Remington Gay of Palmer
1st Place Match
• Colby Coons (Twin Loup ) 33-0, Sr. over Will Gunning (Plainview) 32-4, So. (Dec 8-3)
3rd Place Match
• Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup ) 26-15, So. over Remington Gay (Palmer) 23-12, Sr. (Fall 2:40)
160
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Conner Schutz of Hi-Line
• 2nd Place - Blake Racicky of Ansley-Litchfield
• 3rd Place - Reece Zutavern of Sandhills-Thedford
• 4th Place - Triston Stearns of Brady
1st Place Match
• Conner Schutz (Hi-Line) 25-0, Jr. over Blake Racicky (Ansley-Litchfield) 26-1, Sr. (Dec 11-6)
3rd Place Match
• Reece Zutavern (Sandhills-Thedford) 20-5, So. over Triston Stearns (Brady) 16-9, So. (NC)
170
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Alizae Mejia of Plainview
• 2nd Place - Hunter Arehart of Ansley-Litchfield
• 3rd Place - Gunner Reimers of Palmer
• 4th Place - Talan McGill of North Platte St. Pats
1st Place Match
• Alizae Mejia (Plainview) 16-0, Jr. over Hunter Arehart (Ansley-Litchfield) 24-5, Jr. (Dec 15-8)
3rd Place Match
• Gunner Reimers (Palmer) 30-10, So. over Talan McGill (North Platte St. Pats) 28-5, Sr. (MD 10-0)
182
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Bryan Zutavern of Sandhills-Thedford
• 2nd Place - Kolby Larson of Ansley-Litchfield
• 3rd Place - Riley Kessler of Mullen
• 4th Place - Lucas Hammer of Plainview
1st Place Match
• Bryan Zutavern (Sandhills-Thedford) 16-1, Sr. over Kolby Larson (Ansley-Litchfield) 21-5, So. (MD 12-3)
3rd Place Match
• Riley Kessler (Mullen) 17-5, Sr. over Lucas Hammer (Plainview) 29-6, Jr. (Fall 1:50)
195
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Ty Kvanvig of Mullen
• 2nd Place - Tyler Wolfe of Sandhills Valley
• 3rd Place - Chase Swartwood of Elm Creek
• 4th Place - Cauy Bennett of Hi-Line
1st Place Match
• Ty Kvanvig (Mullen) 19-1, Sr. over Tyler Wolfe (Sandhills Valley) 15-7, Sr. (Fall 0:35)
3rd Place Match
• Chase Swartwood (Elm Creek) 10-7, Sr. over Cauy Bennett (Hi-Line) 14-10, Sr. (MD 11-1)
220
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Collin Gale of Plainview
• 2nd Place - Clayton Hassett of Mullen
• 3rd Place - Carsen Reiners of Hi-Line
• 4th Place - Devon McCreery of Hershey
1st Place Match
• Collin Gale (Plainview) 29-2, Sr. over Clayton Hassett (Mullen) 26-3, Sr. (TB-1 4-3)
3rd Place Match
• Carsen Reiners (Hi-Line) 7-10, So. over Devon McCreery (Hershey) 10-17, So. (Dec 6-0)
285
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Brayton Branic of Sandhills-Thedford
• 2nd Place - Brendon Hall of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
• 3rd Place - Karter Moore of Ansley-Litchfield
• 4th Place - Thomas Kirby of Axtell
1st Place Match
• Brayton Branic (Sandhills-Thedford) 17-6, Jr. over Brendon Hall (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 14-10, So. (Fall 1:45)
3rd Place Match
• Karter Moore (Ansley-Litchfield) 15-10, Fr. over Thomas Kirby (Axtell) 25-9, Sr. (Fall 3:59)
