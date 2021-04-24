The South Loup boys and girls track teams competed at the Mike Troxel Invite hosted by Hershey on April 24. The girls took home third place with 109.5 points and the boys were sixth with 34 points.
Leading the Bobcat girls was Abby Stallbaumer in the discus event. She won with a throw of 109'7.5, which was over five feet in front of the second-place finisher.
Finishing with two runner-up finishes in their events were Halie Recoy and Landyn Cole. Recoy was second in the 100 meter dash in a time of 13.248 and the 200 meter dash clocking a 1:06.301, while Cole crossed the line in 5:58.711 in the mile and 13:00.689 in the two-mile.
Winning the 4x800 once again, were the South Loup boys. The Bobcats nearly went under nine minutes for the first time this year in the relay with a time 9:00.358.
In the mile, Logan Recoy was right on the heals of the champion Jarrett Mile of NP St.Patricks in a time of 5:06.568 for second place.
For complete results, photos, and coaches comments check out the April 29 Custer County Chief paper.
