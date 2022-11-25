South Loup Unified Bowling

From left, Bryn Scwartz, Chad Dishman and Trey Connell.

 Loleta Connell

The South Loup Unified Bowling team traveled to Arapahoe to compete in NSAA Unified Bowling and took home second place. Grab a copy of the Nov. 24, 2022 Custer County Chief to read more about it.

