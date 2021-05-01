The South Loup track teams used being at home to their advantage as the Bobcats boys won with 112 points and the South Loup girls were first with 125.5 points at the MNAC Invite in Arnold on May 1. S-T boys were second with 82 points and the Mullen girls were runner-up with 90 points.
Taking home double golds in both hurdle races for Mullen was Samantha Moore. She won the 100 meter hurdles in a time of 16.1 and the 300 hurdles by clocking a 50.3.
Seth Scranton of Sandhills-Thedford accomplished the same feat in the long jump and triple jump events. He won long jump with a mark of 20'0.75 and triple jump by going 40'3.
For a complete article with quotes and photos check out the May 6 Custer County Chief. Here is a link to the results from the MNAC Invite:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.