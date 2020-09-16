Ansley-Litchfield used 410-yards of total offense to knock Axtell out of the game early in a 44-8 victory in Litchfield on Sept.11.
“It was a great rebound game,” head coach Kurt Kulhanek said. “We were banged up, but we had a lot of kids step up. Cooper Slingsby, put us on his back in the second half and that slingshotted us to a victory. Overall a great team win.”
The scoring in the game was opened up for the Spartans with a completed pass from Leyton Rohde to Tycen Bailey for a 23-yard score. After an incomplete pass on the two-point try, A-L led 6-0.
Later in the quarter with 4:46 to go, Rohde got a touchdown with his legs from one yard out.
In the second quarter, Slingsby got in on the scoring action. He took a handoff from the two-yard line and barreled into the end zone. For the third straight time, the Spartans failed on the two-point try giving them an 18-0 advantage.
The Wildcats would finally get on the board, with 5:13 left to go in the second. Aaron Skaggs broke free for a thirteen-yard run and score.
Right before halftime, A-L was driving into Axtell territory hoping to pad their lead. They did exactly that, with a four-yard completion from Rohde to Bailey for their second touchdown hookup of the game.
At halftime, the Spartans had a commanding 24-8 lead.
It wasn’t until the fourth that the next points were scored by either side. It came on a 30 yard run by the quarterback Rohde extending the lead to 30-8.
Slingsby scored again inside the red zone, this time from four yards out, and then Sam Loy ended the game with a big 38-yard touchdown run.
Leading A-L in rushing was Slingsby with 170 yards and two scores, Sam Loy with 68 yards and a touchdown, Larson with 46 yards, Rohde with 36 yards and two scores, Zach Loy with eight yards, and Chase Racicky with two yards.
Rohde did a good job passing the ball, with five completions for 77 yards and two touchdowns. On the receiving end of those passes was Caden Holm with three receptions for 41 yards and Tycen Bailey who had three receptions for 39 yards and two scores.
Holm led the team on defense with eight tackles, followed by Slingsby with 6.5, Colin Arehart with five, Jackson Henry and Kolby Larson with 4.5, and Bailey with 3.5.
The Spartans travel to D2 No.6 Pleasanton on Sept. 18 for a matchup with the undefeated Bulldogs.
Action shots from Ansley-Litchfield vs Axtell
The Custer County Chief is excited to bring you the Sports Gallery for the week of September 17 If you wish to purchase a photo simply email sports@custercountychief.com
All we need is:
1. Your Name, address and phone number
2. In the Gallery give the number for example: 23 of 43
3. You will be notified by the Chief for payment.
Prices are as follows:
1 - 4x6 $5 ea.
4 - 4x6 or more from different poses $3 ea.
5x7 $7.00 ea.
