Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to mostly cloudy conditions this afternoon. Much colder. High 14F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 3F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.