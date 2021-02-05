Despite being without their top scorer Tyson Bailey most of the game due to foul trouble, the D1 No. 7 Ansley-Litchfield Spartans held off D2 No. 3 Loomis 61-60 to reach the finals of the Fort Kearney Conference for the second year in a row.
Late in the game, the Wolves tried to make a comeback, but every time they hit a shot Custer County All-Area Team Member Jeffrey Cunningham would answer back with a bucket of his own.
With under ten seconds left, Aden Lovitt hit a three for Loomis, but it was too late. All A-L had to do was inbound the ball and the time ran out.
The Spartans move on to play C2 No. 9 Amherst at 8 p.m. Feb. 6. The Broncos defeated D1 No. 8 Elm Creek 54-42 in the second semifinal game at the Viaro Center in Kearney.
Amherst already defeated A-L once back on Jan. 7 71-63.
This time will be much different though. The Spartans are more motivated than ever to take home the Fort Kearney Conference Crown after losing last season.
"It feels great to get back to the finals, but we're not done yet," Jeffrey Cunningham said. "Last year it was tough, but we're back here again and we're looking for revenge."
Here are the rest of the scores from 2/5 from the area:
Girls Area Basketball Scores
Mullen 43, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 29
Twin Loup 49, Elba 21
Boys Area Basketball Scores
Ansley-Litchfield 61, Loomis 60
Mullen 48, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 38
Twin Loup 56, Elba 31
