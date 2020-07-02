Spirit softball

Kennedy Garcia of Spirit White waits for the ball but it is too late to tag out base runner Shaylee Chilewski of Spirit Blue during their game at Melham June 19. Photo by Alex Eller

Spirit White 18U traveled to Kearney July 1 for a doubleheader with Kearney Krush. In the first game Spirit White was not able to get anything going as they dropped the first game 9-0. In the second game Spirit White had a chance to leave Kearney 1-1 but ended up losing a heartbreaker 6-4. For the story and a couple photos from the game see the July 9 Custer County Chief Sports edition.

