The Broken Bow Spirit Blue softball team dropped two games against the KCGSA Kearney Krush 16U, 5-0, and 10-1 in Kearney.
In-game one, the Krush did their damage early scoring one run in the first and three in the second. After that Victoria Coleman started settling in and only gave up one run over the next three frames of play. Unfortunately, the bats never did get going for Spirit Blue and they were held scoreless.
Spirit Blue was able to score in game two. In the first, Shaylee Chilewski doubled on a fly ball to right field. Later in the inning, Nikki Peters flew out to center field and Chilewski tagged up and scored from third.
Unfortunately, they were not able to keep the Krush bats quiet as they scored four in the first and six in the third.
Next up for Spirit Blue, is a double-header with the Sandhills Sharks on July 16.
