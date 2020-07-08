The Broken Bow Spirit Blue Softball team played two games at Cozad on July 7, 2020. The team played hard and stayed competitive, but fell by a final of 5-3 in game one and 4-1 in game two.
In the first game, Spirit Blue fell into an early 4-0 hole and never could recover. They were able to cut the deficit to 4-3 in the fourth, but that was as close as they got.
Spirit Blue jumped ahead 1-0 in the top of the second, but a three spot in the bottom half of the inning by Cozad and an inability to score more runs spelled trouble for the Spirit.
They will play in the Spirit of the Sandhills tournament this Friday through Sunday. They are matched up against Cozad at 8:10 p.m. on July 10 at Melham Park.
For more information on the games against Cozad check out the July 16 edition of the Custer County Chief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.