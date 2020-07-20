Victory never tasted so sweet. That is what Spirit Blue was thinking after knocking off St. Paul 3-1 Sunday, July 19 in St. Paul.
The team led from start to finish, scoring once in the first, fourth, and fifth inning. On the mound, Karina Kitt pitched all six innings and gave up only one earned run.
Before the St.Paul game, the Blue team lost 11-0 to Gresham and lost 8-1 to Lawrence.
Spirit White also competed in St. Paul over the weekend and lost 7-6 to Lawrence, 9-3 to Seward, and 4-2 to St.Paul.
