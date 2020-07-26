Spirit Softball finished off their seasons this weekend in Hastings at the Class C State Softball Tournament. There will be a full story in the July 30 edition of the Custer County Chief.
Spirit White (2-2)
- Loss 10-0 vs Lawrence
- Won 11-4 vs Spirit Blue
- Won 5-0 vs Flames of Nebraska
- Loss 7-0 vs Columbus Bullets
Spirit Blue (0-3)
- Loss 11-3 vs David City Blue Blaze
- Loss 11-4 vs Spirit White
- Loss 13-3 vs Aurora Impact
Spirit 14U (1-2)
- Loss 12-4 vs St.Paul
- Won 7-6 vs Sandhills Reign
- Loss 14-2 vs Nebraska Shockwave
