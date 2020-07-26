Mya Weverka

Mya connects with a ball in a game against Sprit Blue at the State Softball Tournament on July 25, 2020.

Spirit Softball finished off their seasons this weekend in Hastings at the Class C State Softball Tournament. There will be a full story in the July 30 edition of the Custer County Chief.

Spirit White (2-2)

- Loss 10-0 vs Lawrence

- Won 11-4 vs Spirit Blue

- Won 5-0 vs Flames of Nebraska

- Loss 7-0 vs Columbus Bullets

Spirit Blue (0-3)

- Loss 11-3 vs David City Blue Blaze

- Loss 11-4 vs Spirit White

- Loss 13-3 vs Aurora Impact

Spirit 14U (1-2)

- Loss 12-4 vs St.Paul

- Won 7-6 vs Sandhills Reign

- Loss 14-2 vs Nebraska Shockwave 

Spirit White vs Lawrence Stats

AB Runs Hits RBI IP ER SO
Arguello 0 0 0
Harrold 0 0 0
Coleman 0 0 0
Holcomb 0 0 0
Weverka 0 1 0 6 8 2
Garcia 0 0 0
Bloomer 0 0 0
Rosfeld 0 0 0
Racicky 0 0 0

Spirit White Stats vs Spirit Blue

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 Field 6 Field 7
AB Runs Hits RBI IP ER SO
Arguello 1 0 2
Harrold 1 1 2
Coleman 0 1 0
Holcomb 2 2 1
Weverka 1 2 2 4 2 5
Garcia 1 0 0
Bloomer 0 0 0
Rosfeld 1 1 0
Racicky 1 0 0
Cyboron 2 1 0
Petersen 1 0 0 1 0 2

Spirit White stats vs Flames of NE

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 Field 6 Field 7
AB Runs Hits RBI IP ER SO
Arguello 0 0 0
Harrold 2 1 0
Coleman 1 1 1
Holcomb 1 1 1
Weverka 0 0 0
Garcia 1 0 0
Bloomer 0 0 0
Rosfeld 0 0 0
Racicky 0 0 0
Cyboron 0 0 0
Petersen 1 1 0 6 0 6

Spirit White Stats vs Columbus Bullets

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 Field 6 Field 7
AB Runs Hits RBI IP ER SO
Arguello 0 0 0
Harrold 0 0 0
Coleman 0 0 0
Holcomb 0 0 0
Weverka 0 1 0 3 2 2
Garcia 0 0 0
Bloomer 0 0 0
Rosfeld 0 0 0
Racicky 0 0 0
Cyboron 0 0 0
Petersen 0 0 0 2.2 5 1

Spirit Blue Stats vs David City Blue Blaze

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 Field 6 Field 7
AB Runs Hits RBI IP ER SO
Chilewski 0 1 1
Victoria Coleman 0 0 0 2.2 11 5
Cox 1 1 0
Phillips 1 0 0
Kitt 0 0 0
Feddersen 0 0 0
Nielsen 1 1 1
Clafin 0 0 1 0.1 0 0
Venessa Coleman 0 0 0

Spirit Blue stats vs Spirit White

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 Field 6 Field 7
AB Runs Hits RBI IP ER SO
Chilewski 0 0 0
Victoria Coleman 2 0 0 2.2 6 3
Cox 1 0 0
Phillips 0 2 0
Kitt 0 0 0 1.1 4 0
Feddersen 0 0 0
Nielsen 0 0 0
Venessa Coleman 0 0 1
Peters 1 2 2

Spirit Blue stats vs Aurora Impact

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 Field 6 Field 7
AB Runs Hits RBI IP ER SO
Chilewski 0 0 0
Victoria Coleman 1 0 0 1.2 0 1
Cox 0 1 0
Phillips 0 0 0
Kitt 1 1 0 0.2 6 0
Feddersen 0 0 0
Nielsen 1 0 0
Clafin 0 1 1 1.0 5 0
Venessa Coleman 0 1 1
Peters 0 1 1

