Action shots from Spirit Softball this year
Stats from Sandhills Strikers Games
Game One
Broken Bow Spirit- 17
Sandhills Strikers- 0
Kennedy Garcia- Went 2 for 2 with 3 runs and 4 RBI's.
Joscelyn Coleman- Had one run and was walked twice in the game.
Camryn Johnson- Had 1 hit, 2 runs, 2 RbI's, and 2 walks.
Nikki Peters- Had 3 runs, 1 RBI, and was walked 3 times.
Kate Holcomb- Had 2 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBI's, and was walked once.
Kassidy Cyboron- Had 1 hit, 2 runs, 2 RBI's, and was walked once.
Dalila Griffith- Had 2 hits, 2 runs, 3 RBI's, and was walked once.
Cassidy Schweitzer- Had 1 RBI, 2 runs, and was walked once.
Mya Weverka- Pitched 2 innings, gave up no hits, and had 5 strikeouts.
Avery Campbell- Pitched one inning, gave up no hits, and had 3 strikeouts.
Game Two
Broken Bow Spirit- 18
Sandhills Strikers- 9
Dalila Griffiths- Had 2 runs, and was walked twice.
Cassidy Schweitzer- Had 1 hit, 3 runs, 1 RBI, and was walked once.
Lila Bloomer- Had 1 hit, 3 runs, 1 RBI, and was walked once.
Tessa Nichols- Had 2 hits, 3 runs, 4 RBI's, and was walked twice. Pitched 2.2 innings, gave up 2 hits and had 2 strikeouts.
Gracyn Hicks- Had 2 hits, 1 RBI, and was walked once.
Chelsea Silvia- Had 2 hits, 1 run, and 1 RBI
Kate Holcomb- Had 2 hits, 1 run, and 3 RBI's.
Danielle Claflin- Had 1 RBI. Pitched 1.1 innings and gave up 3 hits, 2 earned runs, and had 1 strikeout.
Irelyn Rosfeld- Had 2 runs, 1 hit, and 1 RBI.
Michah Books- Had 2 runs and 2 hits.
* You can find the article about the games in the June 17 Custer County Chief
