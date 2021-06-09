 

Action shots from Spirit Softball this year

 

The Custer County Chief is excited to bring you the Sports Gallery for the week of June 10. If you wish to purchase a photo simply email sports@custercountychief.com

 

All we need is:

 

1. Your Name, address and phone number

 

2. In the Gallery give the number for example: 23 of 43

 

3. You will be notified by the Chief for payment.

 

Prices are as follows:

 

1 - 4x6 $5 ea.

 

4 -   4x6 or more from different poses $3 ea.

 

5x7 $7.00 each

 

 

Stats from Sandhills Strikers Games

Game One

Broken Bow Spirit- 17

Sandhills Strikers- 0

Kennedy Garcia- Went 2 for 2 with 3 runs and 4 RBI's.

Joscelyn Coleman- Had one run and was walked twice in the game.

Camryn Johnson- Had 1 hit, 2 runs, 2 RbI's, and 2 walks.

Nikki Peters- Had 3 runs, 1 RBI, and was walked 3 times.

Kate Holcomb- Had 2 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBI's, and was walked once.

Kassidy Cyboron- Had 1 hit, 2 runs, 2 RBI's, and was walked once.

Dalila Griffith- Had 2 hits, 2 runs, 3 RBI's, and was walked once.

Cassidy Schweitzer- Had 1 RBI, 2 runs, and was walked once.

Mya Weverka- Pitched 2 innings, gave up no hits, and had 5 strikeouts.

Avery Campbell- Pitched one inning, gave up no hits, and had 3 strikeouts.

Game Two

Broken Bow Spirit- 18

Sandhills Strikers- 9

 

Dalila Griffiths- Had 2 runs, and was walked twice.

Cassidy Schweitzer- Had 1 hit, 3 runs, 1 RBI, and was walked once.

Lila Bloomer- Had 1 hit, 3 runs, 1 RBI, and was walked once.

Tessa Nichols- Had 2 hits, 3 runs, 4 RBI's, and was walked twice. Pitched 2.2 innings, gave up 2 hits and had 2 strikeouts.

Gracyn Hicks- Had 2 hits, 1 RBI, and was walked once.

Chelsea Silvia- Had 2 hits, 1 run, and 1 RBI

Kate Holcomb- Had 2 hits, 1 run, and 3 RBI's.

Danielle Claflin- Had 1 RBI. Pitched 1.1 innings and gave up 3 hits, 2 earned runs, and had 1 strikeout.

Irelyn Rosfeld- Had 2 runs, 1 hit, and 1 RBI.

Michah Books- Had 2 runs and 2 hits.

 

* You can find the article about the games in the June 17 Custer County Chief

Recommended for you