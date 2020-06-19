The Spirit Softball teams are set to meet June 19 at Melham Field in Broken Bow at 6:30 p.m. The Blues are 0-1 going into the game and the White is 1-0. Check out the Chief for a post-game right up and stats. Good Luck!
Spirit Softball teams set to meet on June 19
Alex G. Eller
Alex G. Eller
