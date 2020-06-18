Spirit Softball

Spirit Softball Player slides into home base during the 2019 softball season. The teams are set to start their 2020 seasons tonight against Cozad at home.

Are you ready for some softball? The Broken Bow Spirit 16/18 have their first home games today June 18 at Tyke Arnold Field in Broken Bow. The Blue Spirit team plays at 6 p.m. followed by the White Spirit team at 7:30 p.m. Games are against Cozad. Make sure to come out and support the ladies in their first games of the year!

Recommended for you