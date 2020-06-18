Are you ready for some softball? The Broken Bow Spirit 16/18 have their first home games today June 18 at Tyke Arnold Field in Broken Bow. The Blue Spirit team plays at 6 p.m. followed by the White Spirit team at 7:30 p.m. Games are against Cozad. Make sure to come out and support the ladies in their first games of the year!
Spirit Softball's season set to start tonight
- Alex G. Eller
Alex G. Eller
