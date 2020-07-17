In a matchup of two teams who have become very familiar with each other over the summer, Cozad came out victories twice over Spirit White of Broken 6-4 and 4-1 in Cozad on July 16.
On the mound, in-game one Mya Weverka held Cozad scoreless until the bottom of the third inning. With the bases loaded, a single by Cozad drove in three runs to open up the scoring in the game.
Spirit White was able to rally for four runs in the top of the fourth. Lila Bloomer's line drive to center field scored Kennedy Garcia and an error at shortstop scored Irelyn Rosfeld to help Spirit White take the lead.
They were not able to hold Cozad scoreless in the bottom half of the final inning. Three singles in a row set up the home team with the victory.
In-game two, Spirit White struggled to get the bats going. Their only run came on a Brianna Arguello line drive to left field that scored Kaylee Petersen.
Spirit White is at home Sunday, July 19 against Lawrence. Game start time is set for noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.