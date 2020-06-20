In a matchup of two teams who know each other too well, the Broken Bow Spirit White won a two-game series against the Broken Bow Spirit Blue on June 19. In game one Broken Bow Spirit Blue jumped out to the 1-0 lead before giving up five runs the next inning. They scored four runs in the fourth, but it wasn't enough in a 9-6 defeat. The second game was 3-2 in favor of Spirit White after lightening caused the game to be called.
For the full story check out the June 25 version of the Custer County Chief.
