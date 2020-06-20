Kyla Phillips

Kyla Phillips of Spirit Blue hits a single in the infield on June 19 vs Spirit White. Spirit White took game one 9-6 and game two 3-2.

In a matchup of two teams who know each other too well, the Broken Bow Spirit White won a two-game series against the Broken Bow Spirit Blue on June 19. In game one Broken Bow Spirit Blue jumped out to the 1-0 lead before giving up five runs the next inning. They scored four runs in the fourth, but it wasn't enough in a 9-6 defeat. The second game was 3-2 in favor of Spirit White after lightening caused the game to be called.

For the full story check out the June 25 version of the Custer County Chief.

Stats from Spirit White 9-6 win vs Spirit Blue

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 IP SO WP Field 6 Field 7 Field 8 Field 9 Field 10 IP SO WP
Spirit Blue AB H R RBI Spirit White AB R H RBI
Campbell 2 0 0 0 Rosfeld 2 1 0 0
Peters 1 0 1 0 Harrold 3 1 2 2
Claflin 1 0 2 0 Coleman 3 0 0 0
Phillips 1 1 1 0 Garcia 3 0 1 1
Kitt 2 2 1 2 4 3 Holcomb 3 1 1 0
Mowrey 2 2 0 1 Bloomer 2 2 1 0
Feddersen 1 0 0 0 Arguello 1 1 0 0
Ver. Coleman 2 0 0 0 Petersen 2 2 2 2 4 5 1
Chilewski 3 2 0 1 Cyboron 1 1 0 0
Vict. Coleman 2 0 1 0 Weverka 2 0 0 1
Nielsen 3 0 0 0

Stats from Spirit White 3-2 win vs Spirit Blue

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 IP SO WP Field 6 Field 7 Field 8 Field 9 Field 10 Field 11 Field 12 Field 13
Spirit Blue AB R H RBI Spirit White AB R H RBI IP SO WP
Chilewski 2 1 2 1 Rosfeld 1 1 0 0
Vict. Coleman 0 0 0 0 2 1 Harrold 1 1 0 0
Nielsen 2 0 0 0 Coleman 1 0 0 0
Campbell 1 0 0 0 Garcia 2 0 0 1 2.1 2 1
Peters 1 0 0 0 Holcomb 1 0 0 0
Claflin 1 0 0 0 1 1 Bloomer 2 0 0 0
Phillips 1 0 0 0 Arguello 1 1 0 0
Kitt 1 0 0 0 Petersen 1 0 1 0
Mowrey 1 0 0 0 Cyboron 0 0 0 0
Feddersen 0 1 0 0 Weverka 1 0 0 0 0.2 0
Ver. Coleman 0 0 0 0

