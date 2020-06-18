After trailing the entire game, the Spirit White Softball team of Broken Bow walked off 9-8 in dramatic fashion against Cozad on June 18.
Going into the bottom of the fifth, the Spirit found themselves in an 8-2 hole.
Brooke Arguello got things going for the home team, with a double to start the inning. Kassidy Cyboron single brought Arguello around to score and made it 8-3.
After stealing second base, Cyboron was driven in by a hit to the outfield by Mya Weverka.
Joscelyn Coleman launched another ball to center field for the Spirit that again couldn't be handled by Cozad. Heads up baserunning allowed Weverka to score and cut the lead to three at 8-5.
After Coleman advance to third on errors, Kelsey Harrold hit a grounder in the infield she was able to be out at first. With Cozad trying to get the force at first, Weverka scored.
Two batters later Kennedy Garcia tripled to center scoring Irelyn Rosefeld and tying the game up at eight apiece.
The next batter Kate Holcomb was able to hit a hard enough ball between second and third to allow Garcia to score and let the celebration begin for Spirit White.
Spirit Blue did not have the same outcome as the White, falling to Cozad by a final of 8-2.
Both the Blues runs came in the bottom of the fourth when Nikki Peters doubled to center scoring Elizabeth Nielsen and Vanessa Coleman.
Both teams will meet each other on Friday, June 19th at 6:30 p.m. at Tyke Arnold Field in Broken Bow.
Check out June 25 Custer County Chief for an extended story and more photos of the game.
