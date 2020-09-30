This week we will be traveling down to Burwell to cover D1 No.2 Burwell vs D1 No.10 Arcadia-Loup City in a football matchup that is sure to be a thriller. We will also have all your Broken Bow Sports covered as well as articles about C2 No.7 South Loup, Ansley-Litchfield, Arcadia-Loup City, Anselmo-Merna, Twin Loup, and D2 No.9 Mullen volleyball. We will also have a write up about the Ansley-Litchfield vs Sandhills-Thedford football game. With so much sports coverage make sure you don't miss out on the upcoming Chief paper.
Sports Articles coming up for Oct.8 in the Chief
- Alex G. Eller
Alex G. Eller
