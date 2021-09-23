We are without a sports reporter. In the meantime...
Sports covered in the Sept. 23, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief include:
- Broken Bow girls golf, volleyball and football
- South Loup cross-country and volleyball
- Arcadia/Loup City golf
- Ansley/Litchfield volleyball and football
- Sandhills/Thedford and Twin Loup football
- SEM volleyball
- High school rodeo.
All this was made possible by contributors Steph Miller, Celina Linder, Scott Harvey, Allie Borders, Kaci Johnson, Shayla Tickle (Arnold Public Schools), Carley Grace (Arnold Public Schools), Mark Higgins, Donna Hoblyn-Bittner, Kelli Loos, Mike Kozeal, Jan Osborn, Tiffany Trampe and the Anselmo-Merna journalism class. THANK YOU!
Don’t see your favorite team or school? Call 872-2471 or email generalmanager@custercountychief and ask how you can help and get paid for a few minutes work!
