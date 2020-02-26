High school girls and boys basketball teams will converge on Lincoln to play for state titles and NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations, will provide live championship coverage of the games from the Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“NSAA State Girls High School Basketball Championships” airs Saturday, March 7, followed by “NSAA State Boys High School Basketball Championships” on Saturday, March 14. The schedule of games will be the same both days. All times listed are CT.
9 a.m. – Class D-1
11 a.m. – Class C-1
1 p.m. – Class B
4:30 p.m. – Class D-2
6:30 p.m. – Class A
8:30 p.m. – Class C-2
Calling the action on March 7 will be sportscaster Larry Punteney, along with All-American and former Doane College basketball player Trudi Nolin as color analyst. KETV Sports Director Andy Kendeigh will report from the sidelines.
On March 14, Punteney will be joined by former University of Nebraska basketball player Andy Markowski as color analyst. Kendeigh will return with reports from the sidelines.
“NSAA State Girls High School Basketball Championships” and “NSAA State Boys High School Basketball Championships” are productions of NET Sports, Nebraska’s Home for Sports, in cooperation with the Nebraska School Activities Association.
All championship games will be streamed live at netNebraska.org and on the NET App.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.