The stage is set for the 2019 State Football Championships. All games will be at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln either Nov. 25 or 26 except the Class D6 Championship match which will take place at UNK Cope Stadium Nov. 22.
Class A
#4 Seed Bellevue West vs #7 Seed Omaha Westside (Nov. 26 7:15 p.m.)
Class B
#1 Seed Scottsbluff vs #2 seed Omaha Skutt Catholic (Nov. 25 7:15 p.m.)
Class C1
#4 seed Pierce vs #2 seed Wahoo (Nov. 26 10:15 a.m.)
Class C2
#1 seed Sutton vs #2 seed Oakland-Craig (Nov. 26 2:45 p.m.)
Class D1
#4 seed Osceola-High Plains vs #5 seed Burwell (Nov. 25 10:15 a.m.)
Class D2
#7 seed Pleasanton vs #1 seed Humphrey St. Francis (Nov. 25 2:45 p.m.)
Class D6
#4 seed McCool Jumction vs #2 seed Harvard (Nov. 22 7:00 p.m.)
