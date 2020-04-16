The Executive Director of the Nebraska Shrine Bowl (NSB), Dave MacDonald, and the NSB Executive Board (NSBEB), held a conference call Tuesday afternoon to discuss the constantly changing environment with regard to COVID-19 and the 2020 Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game.
NSBEB Members expressed their shared concern about the COVID-19 pandemic, its influence on everyone’s lives, and the impact it has made on student athletes’ preparations for the North South Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game.
In the present circumstances and based on the latest information provided by the CDC and directives by the State of Nebraska, the NSB Executive Director and NSBEB has concluded that the 62nd Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl must be rescheduled to a date beyond June 6 but no later date than July 31, 2020 in order to safeguard the health of the student-athletes, everyone involved in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game, and the community of fans, family, friends, and supporters of the annual game.
The NSBEB will announce a revised date for the game after the new schedule for the weeks’ activities leading up to the game has been adjusted and renews its preparations for a dynamic event that will bring Nebraskans from across the state together again.
