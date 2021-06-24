Broken Bow Juniors 5, Hershland Juniors 4
Batting Stats
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Eli Coble
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Brycen Woodward
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jacob Heapy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carter Johnson
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Max Denson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brice Chaplin
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hagan Campbell
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zach Loy
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Austin Harvey
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tallin Schauda
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tyler Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kaden McKean
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|28
|5
|10
|5
|0
|3
Pitching Stats
|Pitching
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Owen Hartman
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Nick Shada
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|7
|5
|4
|0
|1
|5
Broken Bow Seniors 20, Hershland Seniors 0
Batting Stats
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Elie Coble
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Brice Chaplin
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Caden Holm
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|Travis Schada
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Nick Shada
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|#4 BB
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Zack Loy
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Blake Denson
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Sawyer Bumgarner
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Max Denson
|1
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Tyler Thomas
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hagan Campbell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Keifer Anderson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Wyatt Woodward
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Austin Harvey
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kaden McKean
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carter Johnson
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|Brody Ridder
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
Pitching Stats
|Pitching
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Caden Holm
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Sawyer Bumgarner
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|8
Action shots from Broken Bow vs Hershland
Commented
