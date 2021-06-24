Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 76F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.