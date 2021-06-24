Broken Bow Juniors 5, Hershland Juniors 4

Batting Stats

 Lineup AB R H RBI BBSO
 Eli Coble 2 1 1 2 0 0
 Brycen Woodward 1 0 0 0 0 1
 Jacob Heapy1 0 0 0 0 0
 Carter Johnson 3 1 2 1 0 0
 Max Denson 3 0 0 0 0 1
 Brice Chaplin 3 0 1 1 0 0
 Hagan Campbell 3 0 0 0 0 0
 Zach Loy 30 2 1 0 0
 Austin Harvey 3 1 2 0 0 0
 Tallin Schauda 2 0 1 0 0 0
 Tyler Thomas 1 0 0 0 0 1
 Kaden McKean 31 1 0 0 0
 Totals 28 5 10 5 0 3

Pitching Stats

 Pitching IPHR ER BBSO
 Owen Hartman 4 3 1 0 0 4
 Nick Shada 3 2 3 0 1 1
 Totals 7 5 4 0 1 5

Broken Bow Seniors 20, Hershland Seniors 0

Batting Stats

LineupAB RH RBIBB SO
Elie Coble 3 1 1 0 0
Brice Chaplin 2 0 1 2 0 0
Caden Holm 2 22 3 1 0
Travis Schada 0 1 0 1 0 0
Nick Shada 1 0 0 0 0 0
 #4 BB 1 0 0 1 0 0
Zack Loy 1 0 1 0 0 0
Blake Denson 4 0 1 2 1 0
Sawyer Bumgarner 2 2 0 1 3 0
Max Denson 1 3 1 2 2 0
Tyler Thomas 0 1 0 0 1 0
Hagan Campbell 1 0 0 0 0 0
Keifer Anderson 12 1 1 1 0
Wyatt Woodward 010 0 1 0
Austin Harvey 1 2 0 0 1 0
Kaden McKean 1 2 1 0 0 0
Carter Johnson 1 2 1 3 1 0
Brody Ridder 3 1 2 2 0 0

Pitching Stats

 PitchingIPH RER BB SO
Caden Holm 3.01 0 0 2 4
Sawyer Bumgarner 2.0 0 0 0 1 4
Totals 5.0 1 0 0 3 8

Action shots from Broken Bow vs Hershland

The Custer County Chief is excited to bring you the Sports Gallery for the week of June 24. If you wish to purchase a photo simply email sports@custercountychief.com

All we need is:

1. Your Name, address and phone number

2. In the Gallery give the number for example: 23 of 43

3. You will be notified by the Chief for payment.

Prices are as follows:

1 - 4x6 $5 ea.

4 -   4x6 or more from different poses $3 ea.

5x7 $7.00 ea.

