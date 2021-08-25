The Tri-City Storm has announced the complete exhibition schedule for the 2021-2022 season. The Storm will open preseason play at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, IA against the Sioux City Musketeers on Friday, September 10th. Tri-City will play five games in total during the preseason schedule. The Storm’s final game of the preseason will be played at home at the Viaero Center on Friday, September 17th against the Omaha Lancers. Tickets for the Storm’s lone home game during the preseason will go on sale on Tuesday, September 7th.
Tri-City’s home preseason game on September 17th will feature a 5-4-3-2-1 promotional deal. Tickets to the game will be available for only $5. $4 will be the price for a slice of pizza and a drink (either water or pop). Domestic cans of beer will be $3, bottles of pop $2, and bottles of water $1. Puck drop for the game is scheduled for 7:05pm.
The opening game of the Storm’s exhibition schedule will be part of a newly announced USHL West Preseason Shootout hosted by the Sioux City Musketeers. The event will feature the host Sioux City Musketeers, Sioux Falls Stampede, Fargo Force, Waterloo Black Hawks, Omaha Lancers, Lincoln Stars, and Tri-City Storm. The Storm, the Force, and the Black Hawks will play three games in the event, while the Musketeers, Stampede, Lancers, and Stars will play two games. Tickets to the preseason shootout in Sioux City are $10 for adults and $7 for kids. Following the opening game of the exhibition schedule on Friday, September 10th against the Musketeers, Tri-City will play additional games at the Tyson Events Center on Saturday, September 11th against the Waterloo Black Hawks and Sunday, September 12th against the Lincoln Stars.
The Storm will battle the Omaha Lancers in a road matchup on Thursday, September 16th before completing its exhibition schedule at the Viaero Center against the Lancers on Friday, September 17th. Season tickets for the 2021-2022 season are available now and may be purchased by visiting the Viaero Center Box Office or by calling 308-338-8144. For more information on the Tri-City Storm, skate to www.StormHockey.com! #StormAhead
