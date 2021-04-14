Rodeo is a sport that Madison Mills of S-E-M has grown up adoring from a young age as she attended rodeos in her hometown of Eddyville and the surrounding area. She also saw the success of her late great rodeo aunt June Holeman and knew she wanted to follow in her footsteps.
“We’ve always had horses and we would go to our hometown rodeo on the Fourth of July in Sumner and the Eddyville rodeos,” Mills said. “I always watched those riders and dreamed of being one of the cowgirls running around barrels someday. I also had an aunt June Holeman who was a big-time barrel racer and I looked up to her as well and she inspired me to do rodeo.”
For the complete article check out the April 15 Custer County Chief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.