This article originally appeared in the May 28 Custer County Chief.
Brianna Mowrey was a senior at Broken Bow. Brianna plays second base for the 18U Spirit Softball team in the summer.
When asked about her goals, Brianna stated that it would have been to go to state this year if they would have been able to play.
One of Brianna’s most memorable accomplishments during her high school career was going to Cornhusker State and getting third when they were playing Omaha and Lincoln teams.
Softball has taught Brianna that no matter how bad something is going, it can always get better if you put your whole heart into it.
One of Brianna’s favorite athletes is Lexey Kneib because throughout her college career she has been very versatile and is a great role model.
Brianna stated that to help protect herself and her family against coronavirus she has only been going places that are essential and if she does go somewhere she trys to wash her hands as often as possible.
The one thing Brianna has taken away from the coronavirus situation is that it has made her realize that so many people have taken advantage of everyday things that used to be possible and now everybody is just wanting to be able to do those simple things again.
Brianna said, “I am very excited to be able to play softball with my friends one last time before going to college. Since us seniors did not get to really have our last good byes as a class I am really glad that I get to play softball with a couple of my fellow classmates. It will really help summer go by much faster and it gives a lot of people something to do instead of being cooped up in the house.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.