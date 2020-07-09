As the speaker at Wednesday afternoon's Rotary meeting (July 8, 2020), Broken Bow Superintendent said the school is waiting on more guidelines from the NSAA about fall sports as the school year starts up in August. The first day of practice for fall sports at Broken Bow is currently scheduled for Aug. 10.
“We will try to limit interactions between students. That’s easier said than done,” Tobey said said.
Football is the biggest concern because of the body-to-body contact with it being easier to keep distance in volleyball, cross country, and golf.
Students have been going to the school for weight lifting and as much social distancing as possible is being done. The maximum number of students lifting weights at one time is 25. Students can wear masks but masks are not mandatory. Coaches are responsible for cleaning between sessions. “It’s gone pretty well,” Tobey said.
Students are also attending summer sports camps. The biggest challenge is transportation. Where in the past, two vans could provide transportation to a camp, now five or six vehicles are needed.
Preparation work for the new track has been done, however, some challenges have come up. The plan calls for the track to be moved 12 inches to 16 inches to the east, to put some distance between the outside path and the grandstand on the west.
“There are two light poles in the way on the east side,” Tobey said. In addition, two drains at the north end of the football field impact the plan to move the high jump pit. He added that work on the actual track should begin in the next two weeks.
“It will definitely be one of the best track facilities in the state once completed,” Tobey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.