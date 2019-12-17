Twin Loup Wrestler

The Twin Loup Invite took place at Sargent Dec. 13. There were 20 teams in all that competed. Local teams of interest that competed were Anselmo-Merna, Broken Bow JV, South Loup and Twin Loup.

    Burwell was the invite champions with 179 points with Neligh-Oakdale as runner up with 157 points.

    Twin Loup finished the day in 4th with 140 points, Anselmo-Merna 6th with 103.5 points, South Loup 8th with 62 points and Broken Bow JV 15th with 29 points.

    Following are the results.

106

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Carter Beckman of Elgin/Pope John

    •    2nd Place - Carson Whitesel of Neligh-Oakdale

    •    3rd Place - Nolan Osborn of Twin Loup

    •    4th Place - Zane Druery of Anselmo-Merna

1st Place Match

    •    Carter Beckman (Elgin/Pope John) 7-0, Fr. over Carson Whitesel (Neligh-Oakdale) 7-3, Fr. (Fall 1:41)

3rd Place Match

    •    Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 8-2, So. over Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 6-4, Fr. (Fall 2:47)

113

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Zach Dickau of Hi-Line

    •    2nd Place - Clayton Wedemeyer of Ravenna

    •    3rd Place - Logan Peterson of South Loup

    •    4th Place - Ethan Kipp of Twin Loup

1st Place Match

    •    Zach Dickau (Hi-Line) 6-0, Jr. over Clayton Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 5-1, So. (MD 18-5)

3rd Place Match

    •    Logan Peterson (South Loup) 4-2, Jr. over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 5-3, So. (Fall 4:11)

120

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Thomas Klemesrud of North Central

    •    2nd Place - Shane Horwart of Cambridge

    •    3rd Place - Hays Jensen of Burwell

    •    4th Place - Brody Ridder of Broken Bow JV

1st Place Match

    •    Thomas Klemesrud (North Central) 6-0, Jr. over Shane Horwart (Cambridge) 9-1, Jr. (MD 9-0)

3rd Place Match

    •    Hays Jensen (Burwell) 5-1, Fr. over Brody Ridder (Broken Bow JV) 5-3, So. (Fall 3:59)

126

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Cyrus Wells of Anselmo-Merna

    •    2nd Place - Brock Kester of Neligh-Oakdale

    •    3rd Place - Tate Phillipps of Burwell

    •    4th Place - Jesse Gruber of Minden

1st Place Match

    •    Cyrus Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 3-0, So. over Brock Kester (Neligh-Oakdale) 9-2, Jr. (Dec 9-2)

3rd Place Match

    •    Tate Phillipps (Burwell) 10-2, Sr. over Jesse Gruber (Minden) 3-2, So. (Fall 0:43)

132

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Connor Wells of Anselmo-Merna

    •    2nd Place - Colten Dawe of Burwell

    •    3rd Place - Timmy Smith of Hi-Line

    •    4th Place - Cinch Kiger of Overton

1st Place Match

    •    Connor Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 9-0, Fr. over Colten Dawe (Burwell) 4-2, Jr. (Dec 6-5)

3rd Place Match

    •    Timmy Smith (Hi-Line) 5-2, Sr. over Cinch Kiger (Overton) 7-4, So. (NC)

138

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Ty Conroy of Ainsworth

    •    2nd Place - Hunter Douglas of Ravenna

    •    3rd Place - Alex Rodriquez of North Platte JV

    •    4th Place - Slate Micheel of Twin Loup

1st Place Match

    •    Ty Conroy (Ainsworth) 6-0, Sr. over Hunter Douglas (Ravenna) 8-2, So. (Fall 1:45)

3rd Place Match

    •    Alex Rodriquez (North Platte JV) 3-1, Jr. over Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 7-3, Fr. (NC)

145

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Cooper Coons of Twin Loup

    •    2nd Place - Levi Lewis of North Central

    •    3rd Place - Blake Vaughn of North Platte JV

    •    4th Place - Zane Kreikemeier of Anselmo-Merna

1st Place Match

    •    Cooper Coons (Twin Loup) 7-0, Sr. over Levi Lewis (North Central) 6-2, So. (MD 11-2)

3rd Place Match

    •    Blake Vaughn (North Platte JV) 4-1, Jr. over Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 5-4, So. (Fall 0:22)

152

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Colby Coons of Twin Loup

    •    2nd Place - Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale

    •    3rd Place - Payton Reisbeck of Ravenna

    •    4th Place - Shawn Quandt of Twin Loup

1st Place Match

    •    Colby Coons (Twin Loup) 7-0, Sr. over Aiden Kuester (Neligh-Oakdale) 7-1, Fr. (Fall 2:21)

3rd Place Match

    •    Payton Reisbeck (Ravenna) 7-2, Jr. over Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 4-4, Jr. (Dec 15-8)

160

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Dalton Kunkee of South Loup

    •    2nd Place - Colton Hervert of Ravenna

    •    3rd Place - Kade Bottorf of Twin Loup

    •    4th Place - Cash Gurney of Burwell

1st Place Match

    •    Dalton Kunkee (South Loup) 5-1, Jr. over Colton Hervert (Ravenna) 3-4, Sr. (Fall 3:12)

3rd Place Match

    •    Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 7-3, So. over Cash Gurney (Burwell) 5-2, So. (Fall 2:35)

170

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Conner Schutz of Hi-Line

    •    2nd Place - Jesse Drahota of Ravenna

    •    3rd Place - Alex Gideon of Burwell

    •    4th Place - Conner Dempsey of Neligh-Oakdale

1st Place Match

    •    Conner Schutz (Hi-Line) 8-0, Jr. over Jesse Drahota (Ravenna) 6-2, Jr. (MD 13-3)

3rd Place Match

    •    Alex Gideon (Burwell) 3-2, So. over Conner Dempsey (Neligh-Oakdale) 8-5, Jr. (NC)

182

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Corey Dawe of Burwell

    •    2nd Place - Tyler Wetzel of Ravenna

    •    3rd Place - Dawson Kaup of Neligh-Oakdale

    •    4th Place - Bobby Evans of Cambridge

1st Place Match

    •    Corey Dawe (Burwell) 10-0, Sr. over Tyler Wetzel (Ravenna) 6-3, Sr. (Fall 2:48)

3rd Place Match

    •    Dawson Kaup (Neligh-Oakdale) 9-2, Jr. over Bobby Evans (Cambridge) 8-4, Jr. (Fall 0:53)

195

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Kaleb Pofahl of Neligh-Oakdale

    •    2nd Place - Conner Jackman of Ainsworth

    •    3rd Place - Cauy Bennett of Hi-Line

    •    4th Place - Tyler Dawe of Burwell

1st Place Match

    •    Kaleb Pofahl (Neligh-Oakdale) 10-0, Sr. over Conner Jackman (Ainsworth) 4-2, Sr. (Fall 0:53)

3rd Place Match

    •    Cauy Bennett (Hi-Line) 5-2, Sr. over Tyler Dawe (Burwell) 4-2, So. (Fall 0:36)

220

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Andrew Burnett of Anselmo-Merna

    •    2nd Place - Colton Klabenes of Neligh-Oakdale

    •    3rd Place - Jacob Busch of Burwell

    •    4th Place - Devin Fisher of Ravenna

1st Place Match

    •    Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 5-1, Jr. over Colton Klabenes (Neligh-Oakdale) 8-3, Jr. (Fall 3:57)

3rd Place Match

    •    Jacob Busch (Burwell) 9-2, Sr. over Devin Fisher (Ravenna) 5-5, Jr. (Fall 1:32)

285

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Kien Martin of Overton

    •    2nd Place - Hunter Mayfield of Burwell

    •    3rd Place - Tyler Thomas of Broken Bow JV

    •    4th Place - Syrus Snow of Hi-Line

1st Place Match

    •    Kien Martin (Overton) 9-0, Sr. over Hunter Mayfield (Burwell) 4-1, Jr. (Fall 1:22)

3rd Place Match

    •    Tyler Thomas (Broken Bow JV) 7-4, So. over Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 5-4, So. (M. For.)

Recommended for you