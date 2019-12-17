The Twin Loup Invite took place at Sargent Dec. 13. There were 20 teams in all that competed. Local teams of interest that competed were Anselmo-Merna, Broken Bow JV, South Loup and Twin Loup.
Burwell was the invite champions with 179 points with Neligh-Oakdale as runner up with 157 points.
Twin Loup finished the day in 4th with 140 points, Anselmo-Merna 6th with 103.5 points, South Loup 8th with 62 points and Broken Bow JV 15th with 29 points.
Following are the results.
106
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Carter Beckman of Elgin/Pope John
• 2nd Place - Carson Whitesel of Neligh-Oakdale
• 3rd Place - Nolan Osborn of Twin Loup
• 4th Place - Zane Druery of Anselmo-Merna
1st Place Match
• Carter Beckman (Elgin/Pope John) 7-0, Fr. over Carson Whitesel (Neligh-Oakdale) 7-3, Fr. (Fall 1:41)
3rd Place Match
• Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 8-2, So. over Zane Druery (Anselmo-Merna) 6-4, Fr. (Fall 2:47)
113
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Zach Dickau of Hi-Line
• 2nd Place - Clayton Wedemeyer of Ravenna
• 3rd Place - Logan Peterson of South Loup
• 4th Place - Ethan Kipp of Twin Loup
1st Place Match
• Zach Dickau (Hi-Line) 6-0, Jr. over Clayton Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 5-1, So. (MD 18-5)
3rd Place Match
• Logan Peterson (South Loup) 4-2, Jr. over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 5-3, So. (Fall 4:11)
120
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Thomas Klemesrud of North Central
• 2nd Place - Shane Horwart of Cambridge
• 3rd Place - Hays Jensen of Burwell
• 4th Place - Brody Ridder of Broken Bow JV
1st Place Match
• Thomas Klemesrud (North Central) 6-0, Jr. over Shane Horwart (Cambridge) 9-1, Jr. (MD 9-0)
3rd Place Match
• Hays Jensen (Burwell) 5-1, Fr. over Brody Ridder (Broken Bow JV) 5-3, So. (Fall 3:59)
126
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Cyrus Wells of Anselmo-Merna
• 2nd Place - Brock Kester of Neligh-Oakdale
• 3rd Place - Tate Phillipps of Burwell
• 4th Place - Jesse Gruber of Minden
1st Place Match
• Cyrus Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 3-0, So. over Brock Kester (Neligh-Oakdale) 9-2, Jr. (Dec 9-2)
3rd Place Match
• Tate Phillipps (Burwell) 10-2, Sr. over Jesse Gruber (Minden) 3-2, So. (Fall 0:43)
132
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Connor Wells of Anselmo-Merna
• 2nd Place - Colten Dawe of Burwell
• 3rd Place - Timmy Smith of Hi-Line
• 4th Place - Cinch Kiger of Overton
1st Place Match
• Connor Wells (Anselmo-Merna) 9-0, Fr. over Colten Dawe (Burwell) 4-2, Jr. (Dec 6-5)
3rd Place Match
• Timmy Smith (Hi-Line) 5-2, Sr. over Cinch Kiger (Overton) 7-4, So. (NC)
138
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Ty Conroy of Ainsworth
• 2nd Place - Hunter Douglas of Ravenna
• 3rd Place - Alex Rodriquez of North Platte JV
• 4th Place - Slate Micheel of Twin Loup
1st Place Match
• Ty Conroy (Ainsworth) 6-0, Sr. over Hunter Douglas (Ravenna) 8-2, So. (Fall 1:45)
3rd Place Match
• Alex Rodriquez (North Platte JV) 3-1, Jr. over Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 7-3, Fr. (NC)
145
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Cooper Coons of Twin Loup
• 2nd Place - Levi Lewis of North Central
• 3rd Place - Blake Vaughn of North Platte JV
• 4th Place - Zane Kreikemeier of Anselmo-Merna
1st Place Match
• Cooper Coons (Twin Loup) 7-0, Sr. over Levi Lewis (North Central) 6-2, So. (MD 11-2)
3rd Place Match
• Blake Vaughn (North Platte JV) 4-1, Jr. over Zane Kreikemeier (Anselmo-Merna) 5-4, So. (Fall 0:22)
152
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Colby Coons of Twin Loup
• 2nd Place - Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale
• 3rd Place - Payton Reisbeck of Ravenna
• 4th Place - Shawn Quandt of Twin Loup
1st Place Match
• Colby Coons (Twin Loup) 7-0, Sr. over Aiden Kuester (Neligh-Oakdale) 7-1, Fr. (Fall 2:21)
3rd Place Match
• Payton Reisbeck (Ravenna) 7-2, Jr. over Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 4-4, Jr. (Dec 15-8)
160
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Dalton Kunkee of South Loup
• 2nd Place - Colton Hervert of Ravenna
• 3rd Place - Kade Bottorf of Twin Loup
• 4th Place - Cash Gurney of Burwell
1st Place Match
• Dalton Kunkee (South Loup) 5-1, Jr. over Colton Hervert (Ravenna) 3-4, Sr. (Fall 3:12)
3rd Place Match
• Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 7-3, So. over Cash Gurney (Burwell) 5-2, So. (Fall 2:35)
170
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Conner Schutz of Hi-Line
• 2nd Place - Jesse Drahota of Ravenna
• 3rd Place - Alex Gideon of Burwell
• 4th Place - Conner Dempsey of Neligh-Oakdale
1st Place Match
• Conner Schutz (Hi-Line) 8-0, Jr. over Jesse Drahota (Ravenna) 6-2, Jr. (MD 13-3)
3rd Place Match
• Alex Gideon (Burwell) 3-2, So. over Conner Dempsey (Neligh-Oakdale) 8-5, Jr. (NC)
182
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Corey Dawe of Burwell
• 2nd Place - Tyler Wetzel of Ravenna
• 3rd Place - Dawson Kaup of Neligh-Oakdale
• 4th Place - Bobby Evans of Cambridge
1st Place Match
• Corey Dawe (Burwell) 10-0, Sr. over Tyler Wetzel (Ravenna) 6-3, Sr. (Fall 2:48)
3rd Place Match
• Dawson Kaup (Neligh-Oakdale) 9-2, Jr. over Bobby Evans (Cambridge) 8-4, Jr. (Fall 0:53)
195
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Kaleb Pofahl of Neligh-Oakdale
• 2nd Place - Conner Jackman of Ainsworth
• 3rd Place - Cauy Bennett of Hi-Line
• 4th Place - Tyler Dawe of Burwell
1st Place Match
• Kaleb Pofahl (Neligh-Oakdale) 10-0, Sr. over Conner Jackman (Ainsworth) 4-2, Sr. (Fall 0:53)
3rd Place Match
• Cauy Bennett (Hi-Line) 5-2, Sr. over Tyler Dawe (Burwell) 4-2, So. (Fall 0:36)
220
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Andrew Burnett of Anselmo-Merna
• 2nd Place - Colton Klabenes of Neligh-Oakdale
• 3rd Place - Jacob Busch of Burwell
• 4th Place - Devin Fisher of Ravenna
1st Place Match
• Andrew Burnett (Anselmo-Merna) 5-1, Jr. over Colton Klabenes (Neligh-Oakdale) 8-3, Jr. (Fall 3:57)
3rd Place Match
• Jacob Busch (Burwell) 9-2, Sr. over Devin Fisher (Ravenna) 5-5, Jr. (Fall 1:32)
285
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Kien Martin of Overton
• 2nd Place - Hunter Mayfield of Burwell
• 3rd Place - Tyler Thomas of Broken Bow JV
• 4th Place - Syrus Snow of Hi-Line
1st Place Match
• Kien Martin (Overton) 9-0, Sr. over Hunter Mayfield (Burwell) 4-1, Jr. (Fall 1:22)
3rd Place Match
• Tyler Thomas (Broken Bow JV) 7-4, So. over Syrus Snow (Hi-Line) 5-4, So. (M. For.)
