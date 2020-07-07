West Nebraska All-Star

SCOTTSBLUFF —Players have been selected for the East and West teams for the 42nd Annual West Nebraska All-Star Football Game and the 36th Annual West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Game. Selected athletes were nominated by their respective high school coaches and selected by the All-Star coaches to participate.

Attached please find rosters for both football and volleyball. Please note rosters are subject to change.

The 2020 West Nebraska All-Star Football Game will be played Friday,

July 24, 2020, at Bearcat Stadium at 7 p.m. MDT, with the All-Star Volleyball Game being played at 4 p.m. MDT at WNCC Cougar Palace in Scottsbluff.

A portion of the proceeds from the West Nebraska All-Star Games benefit local organizations.

2020 WEST NEBRASKA ALL-STAR

FOOTBALL EAST ROSTER

Ben Anderjaska, Wauneta-Palisade

Charles Aufdenkamp, North Platte St. Pat’s

Cameryn Beerry, McCook

Dalton Caley, North Platte

Jackson Carter, North Platte

Jace Connell, South Loup

Drew Daum, McCook

Charlie Gale, North Platte St. Pat’s

Dakota Haines, Lexington

Clayton Hassett, Mullen

Sam Heapy, Medicine Valley

Nathan Hock, Alma

Deryk Huxoll, Cambridge

Corban Jernigan, McCook

Grant Jones, South Loup

Conner Kleckner, McCook

Ty Kvanvig, Mullen

Ryan Lauby, Overton

Karsten McCarter, Elm Creek

Isaac McCurdy, Alma

Talan McGill, North Platte St. Pat’s

Treven Melroy, Holdrege

Jonathan Ortner, Ainsworth

Anthony Paz, Lexington

TJ Roe, Brady

Raif Ruppert, Twin Loup

Daylan Russell, Alma

Brody Stienike, Gothenburg

Chase Swartwood, Elm Creek

Tucker Wyatt, Gothenburg

Head Coach: Jayce Dueland (Elm Creek)

Asst Coaches: Jake Harvey (Lexington)

                           Brendan Johnsen (Alma)

                           Matt Berry (McCook)

2020 WEST NEBRASKA ALL-STAR

FOOTBALL WEST ROSTER

Bennet Bauerle, Chase County

Curtiss Bruhn, Chadron

Kobe Clevenger, Chase County

Nicholas Coley, Mitchell

Garrett Conn, Gering

Austin Dormann, Garden County

Blaine Dorn, Imperial

Josh Eschelman, Hershey

Grant Fischer, Valentine

Erik Folchert, Alliance

Cooper Heusman, Chadron

Hayden Hofrock, Sidney

Cayden Jobman, Sidney

Coy Johnson, Sandhills/Thedford

Jon Keller, Valentine

Gage Krolikowski, Valentine

Colter Mann, Alliance

Joe McCloud, Scottsbluff

Terrance Mokeac, Scottsbluff

Isaiah Neis, Garden County

Alex Patrick, Ogallala

Trevor Peterson, Chase County

Jake Sellman, Hemingford

Hunter Skalsky, Ogallala

Reid Spady, Garden County

Trayton Travnicek, Scottsbluff

Caleb Walker, Scottsbluff

Zak Wieser, Sidney

Cooper Wild, Chadron

Dylon Zink, Ogallala

Bryan Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford

Head Coach: Jason Spady (Garden County)

Asst Coaches: Mike Lecheer (Chadron)

                   Dan Lenners (Chase County)

                   Chad Dormann (Garden County)

2020 WEST NEBRASKA ALL-STAR

VOLLEYBALL ROSTERS

East

Katy Bartell, Hi-Line

MaShayla Burnett, Anselmo-Merna

Taylor Conroy, South Loup

Michaela Dukes, Wauneta-Palisade

Avery Johnson, Maywood-Hayes Center

Hadley Martin, Hi-Line

Shaye Porter, Hitchcock County

Kinsey Skillstad, North Platte St. Pat’s

Alexis Zimmer, Anselmo-Merna

Head Coach: Katie Hoblyn (Anslemo-Merna)

Asst Coach: Kory Rohde (Maywood-Hayes Center)

West

Nicole Birner, Sidney

Jaedy Commins, Ogallala

Allie Ferguson, Chadron

Sierra Garrett, Gordon-Rushville

Mattie Johnson, Sidney

Mallie McNair, Chase County

Sophie Spady, Chase County

Tyleigh Strotheide, Chadron

Chloe Stupka, Creek Valley

Madelyn Watchorn, Leyton

Head Coach: Blakelee Hoffman (Chadron)

Asst Coach: Jolene Dodge (Garden County)

