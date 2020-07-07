SCOTTSBLUFF —Players have been selected for the East and West teams for the 42nd Annual West Nebraska All-Star Football Game and the 36th Annual West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Game. Selected athletes were nominated by their respective high school coaches and selected by the All-Star coaches to participate.
The 2020 West Nebraska All-Star Football Game will be played Friday,
July 24, 2020, at Bearcat Stadium at 7 p.m. MDT, with the All-Star Volleyball Game being played at 4 p.m. MDT at WNCC Cougar Palace in Scottsbluff.
A portion of the proceeds from the West Nebraska All-Star Games benefit local organizations.
2020 WEST NEBRASKA ALL-STAR
FOOTBALL EAST ROSTER
Ben Anderjaska, Wauneta-Palisade
Charles Aufdenkamp, North Platte St. Pat’s
Cameryn Beerry, McCook
Dalton Caley, North Platte
Jackson Carter, North Platte
Jace Connell, South Loup
Drew Daum, McCook
Charlie Gale, North Platte St. Pat’s
Dakota Haines, Lexington
Clayton Hassett, Mullen
Sam Heapy, Medicine Valley
Nathan Hock, Alma
Deryk Huxoll, Cambridge
Corban Jernigan, McCook
Grant Jones, South Loup
Conner Kleckner, McCook
Ty Kvanvig, Mullen
Ryan Lauby, Overton
Karsten McCarter, Elm Creek
Isaac McCurdy, Alma
Talan McGill, North Platte St. Pat’s
Treven Melroy, Holdrege
Jonathan Ortner, Ainsworth
Anthony Paz, Lexington
TJ Roe, Brady
Raif Ruppert, Twin Loup
Daylan Russell, Alma
Brody Stienike, Gothenburg
Chase Swartwood, Elm Creek
Tucker Wyatt, Gothenburg
Head Coach: Jayce Dueland (Elm Creek)
Asst Coaches: Jake Harvey (Lexington)
Brendan Johnsen (Alma)
Matt Berry (McCook)
2020 WEST NEBRASKA ALL-STAR
FOOTBALL WEST ROSTER
Bennet Bauerle, Chase County
Curtiss Bruhn, Chadron
Kobe Clevenger, Chase County
Nicholas Coley, Mitchell
Garrett Conn, Gering
Austin Dormann, Garden County
Blaine Dorn, Imperial
Josh Eschelman, Hershey
Grant Fischer, Valentine
Erik Folchert, Alliance
Cooper Heusman, Chadron
Hayden Hofrock, Sidney
Cayden Jobman, Sidney
Coy Johnson, Sandhills/Thedford
Jon Keller, Valentine
Gage Krolikowski, Valentine
Colter Mann, Alliance
Joe McCloud, Scottsbluff
Terrance Mokeac, Scottsbluff
Isaiah Neis, Garden County
Alex Patrick, Ogallala
Trevor Peterson, Chase County
Jake Sellman, Hemingford
Hunter Skalsky, Ogallala
Reid Spady, Garden County
Trayton Travnicek, Scottsbluff
Caleb Walker, Scottsbluff
Zak Wieser, Sidney
Cooper Wild, Chadron
Dylon Zink, Ogallala
Bryan Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford
Head Coach: Jason Spady (Garden County)
Asst Coaches: Mike Lecheer (Chadron)
Dan Lenners (Chase County)
Chad Dormann (Garden County)
2020 WEST NEBRASKA ALL-STAR
VOLLEYBALL ROSTERS
East
Katy Bartell, Hi-Line
MaShayla Burnett, Anselmo-Merna
Taylor Conroy, South Loup
Michaela Dukes, Wauneta-Palisade
Avery Johnson, Maywood-Hayes Center
Hadley Martin, Hi-Line
Shaye Porter, Hitchcock County
Kinsey Skillstad, North Platte St. Pat’s
Alexis Zimmer, Anselmo-Merna
Head Coach: Katie Hoblyn (Anslemo-Merna)
Asst Coach: Kory Rohde (Maywood-Hayes Center)
West
Nicole Birner, Sidney
Jaedy Commins, Ogallala
Allie Ferguson, Chadron
Sierra Garrett, Gordon-Rushville
Mattie Johnson, Sidney
Mallie McNair, Chase County
Sophie Spady, Chase County
Tyleigh Strotheide, Chadron
Chloe Stupka, Creek Valley
Madelyn Watchorn, Leyton
Head Coach: Blakelee Hoffman (Chadron)
Asst Coach: Jolene Dodge (Garden County)
