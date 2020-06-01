A decision has been made by Broken Bow Baseball Softball League that ten and under baseball and softball will not be played this season. The baseball season has been canceled due to no other teams in the area playing this year.
For the softball, they were planning on doing a local league inside of Broken Bow. That ultimately won't happen because there are not enough girls playing to field multiple teams.
BBBSL President Tom Griffith is hopeful that the ten and under's will be resume play next season.
