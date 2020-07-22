Baseball on Mound

The 2020 Mid-Nebraska All Conference Baseball Team selections have been released. Broken Bow had three athletes make the list. They are Clay Brandon, Coy Johnson and Blake Denson. Following is a ful list of the All Conference Team.

2020 Mid-Nebraksa All Conference Baseball Team

East

Grand Island:

Jackson Hansen Braedon Aguilar

Austin Asche

Aiden Keyes

St. Paul:

Elijah Larson

Skyler Nelson

Shelton-Gibbon:

Mason Clark

Chase Capek

Central City:

Tres Gonsior

Kale Jensen

Dylan Soule

Tanner Schneiderheinz

PWG:

Morgan Behnk

Ty Nekoliczak

Karsen Reimers

Kearney:

Anthony Becker

Patrick Blake

Carter Krause

West

Imperial:

Trevor Peterson

Dominic Sis

Broken Bow:

Clay Brandon

Coy Johnson

Blake Denson

Gothenburg:

Carlos Magdaleno

Jordan Rossell

Bryce Ryker

Tate Gurcuillo

Ogallala:

Jordan Callihan

John Haimowitz

Caden Laviaguerre

Lane Blackwell

Holdrege:

Jon Christie

Graydon Munn

