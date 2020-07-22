The 2020 Mid-Nebraska All Conference Baseball Team selections have been released. Broken Bow had three athletes make the list. They are Clay Brandon, Coy Johnson and Blake Denson. Following is a ful list of the All Conference Team.
2020 Mid-Nebraksa All Conference Baseball Team
East
Grand Island:
Jackson Hansen Braedon Aguilar
Austin Asche
Aiden Keyes
St. Paul:
Elijah Larson
Skyler Nelson
Shelton-Gibbon:
Mason Clark
Chase Capek
Central City:
Tres Gonsior
Kale Jensen
Dylan Soule
Tanner Schneiderheinz
PWG:
Morgan Behnk
Ty Nekoliczak
Karsen Reimers
Kearney:
Anthony Becker
Patrick Blake
Carter Krause
West
Imperial:
Trevor Peterson
Dominic Sis
Broken Bow:
Clay Brandon
Coy Johnson
Blake Denson
Gothenburg:
Carlos Magdaleno
Jordan Rossell
Bryce Ryker
Tate Gurcuillo
Ogallala:
Jordan Callihan
John Haimowitz
Caden Laviaguerre
Lane Blackwell
Holdrege:
Jon Christie
Graydon Munn
