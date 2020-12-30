MULLEN - The waning moments of a game can either make you or they can break you. This was never more true than for the 2017 Mullen boys basketball team who won three state tournament games by a total of four points.
“Throughout high school, my class was always very successful in basketball and we just were never able to get over the hump,” Mullen player Lance Moore said. “To make it to state was an accomplishment for us and then being able to do it with kids you played with your whole life and with your dad coaching you was even more special.”
