This Weeks Sports Coverage

Well, we have finally come to the point where it looks as if fall sports are back. The Custer County Chief is proud to highlight these great athletes in the area. This week we will be covering S-E-M volleyball and Anselmo-Merna, Ansley-Litchfield, Sandhills-Thedford, Mullen, Arcadia-Loup City, and Twin Loup football. Check out the September 3 edition of the paper for articles and images from these games.

Recommended for you