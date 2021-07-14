Trev Alberts is finally back home in Lincoln. On July 14 around 11 a.m. it was announced that he would be the next Athletic Director of Nebraska after the sudden retirement of Bill Moose in late June of this year.
Alberts brings lots of experience to Lincoln after serving as the Athletic Director at Nebraska-Omaha since 2009. During that time Alberts is known for bringing UNO to Division 1 after joining the Summit League. This didn't come without some controversy as to do so, Alberts had to eliminate the highly successful football and wrestling programs that the Mavericks had built.
Along with his experience at UNO, Alberts was a defensive football player at Nebraska back in the 90's. He is regarded as one of the best football players to walk through the Cornhuskers program and was the Dick Butkus and Jack Lambert Award winner as the nation's best linebacker in 1993.
In an interview after being announced as the athletic director for Nebraska, Alberts was visibly emotional about coming back to his alma mater in such as prestigious position. "I love this place," Alberts said, getting choked up. "I love the University of Nebraska."
