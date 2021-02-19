Tryon Caleroz

Class C State Tournament

C Team Scores
1Central City 69.5
2Aquinas Catholic 63.0
3David City 58.0
4Milford 40.5
5O`Neill 39.0
6Ord 37.0
7Logan View 36.5
8Amherst 30.0
8Fillmore Central 30.0
10Boone Central 29.0
11Bishop Neumann 27.0
12Bridgeport 24.0
12Valentine 24.0
14Ravenna 23.0
15Crofton-Bloomfield 22.5
16Arlington 22.0
17Wilber-Clatonia 21.0
18Cross County/Osceola 20.5
19Syracuse 20.0
19Yutan 20.0
21Raymond Central 19.0
21St Paul 19.0
23Conestoga 16.0
23Fort Calhoun 16.0
23Norfolk Catholic 16.0
26Mitchell 15.0
27Centennial 14.0
28Battle Creek 12.0
29Nebraska Christian  11.0
30Oakland-Craig 10.0
31Archbishop Bergan 9.0
31North Bend Central  9.0
31Sutton 9.0
31Wood River 9.0
35Kearney Catholic 8.5
36Tri County 6.0
36Twin River 6.0
38Gibbon 5.0
38Gordon-Rushville 5.0
38Loomis/Bertrand 5.0
38Malcolm 5.0
42Lutheran High Northeast 4.0
42Tekamah-Herman 4.0
44Arcadia/Loup City 3.0
44BRLD 3.0
44Chase County 3.0
44Hershey 3.0
44Lincoln Lutheran 3.0
44Palmyra 3.0
44Quad County Northeast 3.0
44S. Central NE Unified District #5  3.0
52Ponca 2.0
53Hartington Cedar Catholic 1.0
53Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 1.0
53Lincoln Christian 1.0

Arcadia-Loup City

C152

Tryon Calleroz (38-3) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City) 38-3 won by decision over Carter Springer (Milford) 40-9 (Dec 10-4)
  • Quarterfinal - Tanner Schneiderheinz (Central City) 45-4 won by decision over Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City) 38-3 (Dec 11-5)
  • Cons. Round 2 - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City) 38-3 won by decision over Dedrick Dowding (Palmyra) 29-12 (Dec 10-5)

