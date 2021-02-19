|C Team Scores
|1
|Central City
|69.5
|2
|Aquinas Catholic
|63.0
|3
|David City
|58.0
|4
|Milford
|40.5
|5
|O`Neill
|39.0
|6
|Ord
|37.0
|7
|Logan View
|36.5
|8
|Amherst
|30.0
|8
|Fillmore Central
|30.0
|10
|Boone Central
|29.0
|11
|Bishop Neumann
|27.0
|12
|Bridgeport
|24.0
|12
|Valentine
|24.0
|14
|Ravenna
|23.0
|15
|Crofton-Bloomfield
|22.5
|16
|Arlington
|22.0
|17
|Wilber-Clatonia
|21.0
|18
|Cross County/Osceola
|20.5
|19
|Syracuse
|20.0
|19
|Yutan
|20.0
|21
|Raymond Central
|19.0
|21
|St Paul
|19.0
|23
|Conestoga
|16.0
|23
|Fort Calhoun
|16.0
|23
|Norfolk Catholic
|16.0
|26
|Mitchell
|15.0
|27
|Centennial
|14.0
|28
|Battle Creek
|12.0
|29
|Nebraska Christian
|11.0
|30
|Oakland-Craig
|10.0
|31
|Archbishop Bergan
|9.0
|31
|North Bend Central
|9.0
|31
|Sutton
|9.0
|31
|Wood River
|9.0
|35
|Kearney Catholic
|8.5
|36
|Tri County
|6.0
|36
|Twin River
|6.0
|38
|Gibbon
|5.0
|38
|Gordon-Rushville
|5.0
|38
|Loomis/Bertrand
|5.0
|38
|Malcolm
|5.0
|42
|Lutheran High Northeast
|4.0
|42
|Tekamah-Herman
|4.0
|44
|Arcadia/Loup City
|3.0
|44
|BRLD
|3.0
|44
|Chase County
|3.0
|44
|Hershey
|3.0
|44
|Lincoln Lutheran
|3.0
|44
|Palmyra
|3.0
|44
|Quad County Northeast
|3.0
|44
|S. Central NE Unified District #5
|3.0
|52
|Ponca
|2.0
|53
|Hartington Cedar Catholic
|1.0
|53
|Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
|1.0
|53
|Lincoln Christian
|1.0
Tryon Calleroz (38-3) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City) 38-3 won by decision over Carter Springer (Milford) 40-9 (Dec 10-4)
- Quarterfinal - Tanner Schneiderheinz (Central City) 45-4 won by decision over Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City) 38-3 (Dec 11-5)
- Cons. Round 2 - Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia/Loup City) 38-3 won by decision over Dedrick Dowding (Palmyra) 29-12 (Dec 10-5)
