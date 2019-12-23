TL Wrestling Photo

Arcadia/Loup City and Twin Loup competed in the Elgin/Pope John Invite Dec. 21. There were 21 teams in all.

    Plainview was champion with 194.5 points with Twin Loup as runner up with 105 points. Arcadia/Loup City finished the day in 6th with 79 points.

    Following are the final results of the invite.

106

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Ashton Dane of Plainview

    •    2nd Place - Carter Beckman of Elgin Public-Pope John

    •    3rd Place - Ashton Johnson of Twin River

    •    4th Place - Layne Sturek of Pender

1st Place Match

    •    Ashton Dane (Plainview) 12-1, Fr. over Carter Beckman (Elgin Public-Pope John) 10-2, Fr. (SV-1 7-5)

3rd Place Match

    •    Ashton Johnson (Twin River) 12-6, Fr. over Layne Sturek (Pender) 12-4, Jr. (NC)

113

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Eli Lanham of Plainview

    •    2nd Place - Ethan Kipp of Twin Loup

    •    3rd Place - Jackson Strain of Twin River

    •    4th Place - Braxton Volk of Pender

1st Place Match

    •    Eli Lanham (Plainview) 14-0, Jr. over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 11-6, So. (Fall 0:51)

3rd Place Match

    •    Jackson Strain (Twin River) 12-7, So. over Braxton Volk (Pender) 5-4, Fr. (Dec 4-3)

120

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Scout Ashburn of Plainview

    •    2nd Place - Thomas Klemesrud of North Central

    •    3rd Place - Nickolas Kuehn of Kenesaw

    •    4th Place - Riley Hadwiger of Pleasanton

1st Place Match

    •    Scout Ashburn (Plainview) 13-1, So. over Thomas Klemesrud (North Central) 13-1, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:00 (15-0))

3rd Place Match

    •    Nickolas Kuehn (Kenesaw) 7-3, Fr. over Riley Hadwiger (Pleasanton) 7-3, Sr. (NC)

126

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Shaye Wood of Central Valley

    •    2nd Place - Lane Barton of Meridian

    •    3rd Place - Rafe Grebin of Summerland

    •    4th Place - Kyler Mosel of Plainview

1st Place Match

    •    Shaye Wood (Central Valley) 14-1, Sr. over Lane Barton (Meridian) 10-1, Jr. (Dec 2-0)

3rd Place Match

    •    Rafe Grebin (Summerland ) 13-3, Jr. over Kyler Mosel (Plainview) 12-5, Fr. (MD 9-0)

132

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Ruger Reimers of Palmer

    •    2nd Place - Nolan Blevins of Weeping Water

    •    3rd Place - Tanner Frahm of Plainview

    •    4th Place - Keagan Mosel of Plainview

1st Place Match

    •    Ruger Reimers (Palmer) 15-0, Jr. over Nolan Blevins (Weeping Water) 10-4, Jr. (Dec 1-0)

3rd Place Match

    •    Tanner Frahm (Plainview) 11-3, Fr. over Keagan Mosel (Plainview) 11-3, Jr. (Dec 5-1)

138

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Enrique Martinez of Central Valley

    •    2nd Place - Nate Christensen of Plainview

    •    3rd Place - Kerby Hochstein of Hartington CC

    •    4th Place - Chase Stieb of Arcadia-Loup City

1st Place Match

    •    Enrique Martinez (Central Valley) 9-2, Sr. over Nate Christensen (Plainview) 13-1, Sr. (Dec 7-5)

3rd Place Match

    •    Kerby Hochstein (Hartington CC) 11-3, Jr. over Chase Stieb (Arcadia-Loup City) 11-4, So. (Dec 8-7)

145

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Cooper Coons of Twin Loup

    •    2nd Place - Connor Sonderup of Fullerton

    •    3rd Place - Chase Pawloski of Pleasanton

    •    4th Place - Levi Lewis of North Central

1st Place Match

    •    Cooper Coons (Twin Loup) 15-0, Sr. over Connor Sonderup (Fullerton) 7-3, Sr. (Fall 2:39)

3rd Place Match

    •    Chase Pawloski (Pleasanton) 8-4, So. over Levi Lewis (North Central) 13-4, So. (Dec 6-4)

152

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Colby Coons of Twin Loup

    •    2nd Place - Elijah Green of Nebraska Christian

    •    3rd Place - Tryon Calleroz of Arcadia-Loup City

    •    4th Place - Will Gunning of Plainview

1st Place Match

    •    Colby Coons (Twin Loup) 17-0, Sr. over Elijah Green (Nebraska Christian) 10-1, Jr. (Fall 2:59)

3rd Place Match

    •    Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia-Loup City) 10-3, Jr. over Will Gunning (Plainview) 14-2, So. (Fall 3:59)

160

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Jason Burch of Weeping Water

    •    2nd Place - Matt Christensen of Plainview

    •    3rd Place - Remington Gay of Palmer

    •    4th Place - Kade Bottorf of Twin Loup

1st Place Match

    •    Jason Burch (Weeping Water) 14-2, Jr. over Matt Christensen (Plainview) 11-2, So. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

    •    Remington Gay (Palmer) 12-5, Sr. over Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 12-6, So. (Dec 4-3)

170

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Eric Hoesing of Hartington CC

    •    2nd Place - Chet Wichmann of Palmer

    •    3rd Place - Benjamin Slaymaker of West Holt

    •    4th Place - Sean Duffy of Kenesaw

1st Place Match

    •    Eric Hoesing (Hartington CC) 9-2, Sr. over Chet Wichmann (Palmer) 12-3, Jr. (Fall 5:03)

3rd Place Match

    •    Benjamin Slaymaker (West Holt) 11-4, Sr. over Sean Duffy (Kenesaw) 7-5, So. (Dec 7-0)

182

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Gunner Reimers of Palmer

    •    2nd Place - Cash Meier of Guardian Angels Central Catholic

    •    3rd Place - Lucas Hammer of Plainview

    •    4th Place - Colby Wathor of Quad County Northeast

1st Place Match

    •    Gunner Reimers (Palmer) 11-3, So. over Cash Meier (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 5-3, Jr. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

    •    Lucas Hammer (Plainview) 11-1, Jr. over Colby Wathor (Quad County Northeast) 11-5, Jr. (Fall 1:57)

195

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Carl Mundt of Nebraska Christian

    •    2nd Place - Collin Gale of Plainview

    •    3rd Place - Colton Thiele of Summerland

    •    4th Place - Tucker Alexander of Twin River

1st Place Match

    •    Carl Mundt (Nebraska Christian) 16-0, Jr. over Collin Gale (Plainview) 10-1, Sr. (Dec 13-7)

3rd Place Match

    •    Colton Thiele (Summerland ) 12-4, So. over Tucker Alexander (Twin River) 13-6, Sr. (Fall 1:30)

220

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Trenton Baier of Weeping Water

    •    2nd Place - CJ Pickrel of Fullerton

    •    3rd Place - Liam Heil of Arcadia-Loup City

    •    4th Place - Carsten Knobbe of Guardian Angels Central Catholic

1st Place Match

    •    Trenton Baier (Weeping Water) 6-2, Sr. over CJ Pickrel (Fullerton) 7-3, Sr. (Fall 1:32)

3rd Place Match

    •    Liam Heil (Arcadia-Loup City) 7-5, Jr. over Carsten Knobbe (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 0-8, Fr. (Fall 0:52)

285

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Marcus Cave of Weeping Water

    •    2nd Place - Jakob Jerabek of Arcadia-Loup City

    •    3rd Place - Zacharia Kerwood of Meridian

    •    4th Place - Eric Hathaway of Pender

1st Place Match

    •    Marcus Cave (Weeping Water) 13-2, Sr. over Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia-Loup City) 12-1, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

3rd Place Match

    •    Zacharia Kerwood (Meridian) 8-3, Sr. over Eric Hathaway (Pender) 2-7, Sr. (Fall 0:30)

106 Girls Division

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Riley Hohn of Weeping Water

    •    2nd Place - Makayla Regler of Weeping Water

    •    3rd Place - Abby White of Plainview

Round 1

    •    Riley Hohn (Weeping Water) 6-0, Fr. over Abby White (Plainview) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 1:34)

Round 2

    •    Makayla Regler (Weeping Water) 9-2, Fr. over Abby White (Plainview) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 1:24)

Round 3

    •    Riley Hohn (Weeping Water) 6-0, Fr. over Makayla Regler (Weeping Water) 9-2, Fr. (Fall 2:48)

120 Girls Division

Guaranteed Places

    •    1st Place - Raelyn Wilson of Weeping Water

    •    2nd Place - Cassandra Brown of Pender

    •    3rd Place - Morgan Erhardt of Summerland

Round 1

    •    Raelyn Wilson (Weeping Water) 4-5, So. over Morgan Erhardt (Summerland ) 0-2, Jr. (Fall 2:16)

Round 2

    •    Cassandra Brown (Pender) 3-6, Sr. over Morgan Erhardt (Summerland ) 0-2, Jr. (Fall 2:10)

Round 3

    •    Raelyn Wilson (Weeping Water) 4-5, So. over Cassandra Brown (Pender) 3-6, Sr. (Fall 0:28)

