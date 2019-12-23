Arcadia/Loup City and Twin Loup competed in the Elgin/Pope John Invite Dec. 21. There were 21 teams in all.
Plainview was champion with 194.5 points with Twin Loup as runner up with 105 points. Arcadia/Loup City finished the day in 6th with 79 points.
Following are the final results of the invite.
106
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Ashton Dane of Plainview
• 2nd Place - Carter Beckman of Elgin Public-Pope John
• 3rd Place - Ashton Johnson of Twin River
• 4th Place - Layne Sturek of Pender
1st Place Match
• Ashton Dane (Plainview) 12-1, Fr. over Carter Beckman (Elgin Public-Pope John) 10-2, Fr. (SV-1 7-5)
3rd Place Match
• Ashton Johnson (Twin River) 12-6, Fr. over Layne Sturek (Pender) 12-4, Jr. (NC)
113
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Eli Lanham of Plainview
• 2nd Place - Ethan Kipp of Twin Loup
• 3rd Place - Jackson Strain of Twin River
• 4th Place - Braxton Volk of Pender
1st Place Match
• Eli Lanham (Plainview) 14-0, Jr. over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 11-6, So. (Fall 0:51)
3rd Place Match
• Jackson Strain (Twin River) 12-7, So. over Braxton Volk (Pender) 5-4, Fr. (Dec 4-3)
120
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Scout Ashburn of Plainview
• 2nd Place - Thomas Klemesrud of North Central
• 3rd Place - Nickolas Kuehn of Kenesaw
• 4th Place - Riley Hadwiger of Pleasanton
1st Place Match
• Scout Ashburn (Plainview) 13-1, So. over Thomas Klemesrud (North Central) 13-1, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:00 (15-0))
3rd Place Match
• Nickolas Kuehn (Kenesaw) 7-3, Fr. over Riley Hadwiger (Pleasanton) 7-3, Sr. (NC)
126
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Shaye Wood of Central Valley
• 2nd Place - Lane Barton of Meridian
• 3rd Place - Rafe Grebin of Summerland
• 4th Place - Kyler Mosel of Plainview
1st Place Match
• Shaye Wood (Central Valley) 14-1, Sr. over Lane Barton (Meridian) 10-1, Jr. (Dec 2-0)
3rd Place Match
• Rafe Grebin (Summerland ) 13-3, Jr. over Kyler Mosel (Plainview) 12-5, Fr. (MD 9-0)
132
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Ruger Reimers of Palmer
• 2nd Place - Nolan Blevins of Weeping Water
• 3rd Place - Tanner Frahm of Plainview
• 4th Place - Keagan Mosel of Plainview
1st Place Match
• Ruger Reimers (Palmer) 15-0, Jr. over Nolan Blevins (Weeping Water) 10-4, Jr. (Dec 1-0)
3rd Place Match
• Tanner Frahm (Plainview) 11-3, Fr. over Keagan Mosel (Plainview) 11-3, Jr. (Dec 5-1)
138
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Enrique Martinez of Central Valley
• 2nd Place - Nate Christensen of Plainview
• 3rd Place - Kerby Hochstein of Hartington CC
• 4th Place - Chase Stieb of Arcadia-Loup City
1st Place Match
• Enrique Martinez (Central Valley) 9-2, Sr. over Nate Christensen (Plainview) 13-1, Sr. (Dec 7-5)
3rd Place Match
• Kerby Hochstein (Hartington CC) 11-3, Jr. over Chase Stieb (Arcadia-Loup City) 11-4, So. (Dec 8-7)
145
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Cooper Coons of Twin Loup
• 2nd Place - Connor Sonderup of Fullerton
• 3rd Place - Chase Pawloski of Pleasanton
• 4th Place - Levi Lewis of North Central
1st Place Match
• Cooper Coons (Twin Loup) 15-0, Sr. over Connor Sonderup (Fullerton) 7-3, Sr. (Fall 2:39)
3rd Place Match
• Chase Pawloski (Pleasanton) 8-4, So. over Levi Lewis (North Central) 13-4, So. (Dec 6-4)
152
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Colby Coons of Twin Loup
• 2nd Place - Elijah Green of Nebraska Christian
• 3rd Place - Tryon Calleroz of Arcadia-Loup City
• 4th Place - Will Gunning of Plainview
1st Place Match
• Colby Coons (Twin Loup) 17-0, Sr. over Elijah Green (Nebraska Christian) 10-1, Jr. (Fall 2:59)
3rd Place Match
• Tryon Calleroz (Arcadia-Loup City) 10-3, Jr. over Will Gunning (Plainview) 14-2, So. (Fall 3:59)
160
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Jason Burch of Weeping Water
• 2nd Place - Matt Christensen of Plainview
• 3rd Place - Remington Gay of Palmer
• 4th Place - Kade Bottorf of Twin Loup
1st Place Match
• Jason Burch (Weeping Water) 14-2, Jr. over Matt Christensen (Plainview) 11-2, So. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
• Remington Gay (Palmer) 12-5, Sr. over Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 12-6, So. (Dec 4-3)
170
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Eric Hoesing of Hartington CC
• 2nd Place - Chet Wichmann of Palmer
• 3rd Place - Benjamin Slaymaker of West Holt
• 4th Place - Sean Duffy of Kenesaw
1st Place Match
• Eric Hoesing (Hartington CC) 9-2, Sr. over Chet Wichmann (Palmer) 12-3, Jr. (Fall 5:03)
3rd Place Match
• Benjamin Slaymaker (West Holt) 11-4, Sr. over Sean Duffy (Kenesaw) 7-5, So. (Dec 7-0)
182
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Gunner Reimers of Palmer
• 2nd Place - Cash Meier of Guardian Angels Central Catholic
• 3rd Place - Lucas Hammer of Plainview
• 4th Place - Colby Wathor of Quad County Northeast
1st Place Match
• Gunner Reimers (Palmer) 11-3, So. over Cash Meier (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 5-3, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
• Lucas Hammer (Plainview) 11-1, Jr. over Colby Wathor (Quad County Northeast) 11-5, Jr. (Fall 1:57)
195
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Carl Mundt of Nebraska Christian
• 2nd Place - Collin Gale of Plainview
• 3rd Place - Colton Thiele of Summerland
• 4th Place - Tucker Alexander of Twin River
1st Place Match
• Carl Mundt (Nebraska Christian) 16-0, Jr. over Collin Gale (Plainview) 10-1, Sr. (Dec 13-7)
3rd Place Match
• Colton Thiele (Summerland ) 12-4, So. over Tucker Alexander (Twin River) 13-6, Sr. (Fall 1:30)
220
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Trenton Baier of Weeping Water
• 2nd Place - CJ Pickrel of Fullerton
• 3rd Place - Liam Heil of Arcadia-Loup City
• 4th Place - Carsten Knobbe of Guardian Angels Central Catholic
1st Place Match
• Trenton Baier (Weeping Water) 6-2, Sr. over CJ Pickrel (Fullerton) 7-3, Sr. (Fall 1:32)
3rd Place Match
• Liam Heil (Arcadia-Loup City) 7-5, Jr. over Carsten Knobbe (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 0-8, Fr. (Fall 0:52)
285
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Marcus Cave of Weeping Water
• 2nd Place - Jakob Jerabek of Arcadia-Loup City
• 3rd Place - Zacharia Kerwood of Meridian
• 4th Place - Eric Hathaway of Pender
1st Place Match
• Marcus Cave (Weeping Water) 13-2, Sr. over Jakob Jerabek (Arcadia-Loup City) 12-1, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
3rd Place Match
• Zacharia Kerwood (Meridian) 8-3, Sr. over Eric Hathaway (Pender) 2-7, Sr. (Fall 0:30)
106 Girls Division
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Riley Hohn of Weeping Water
• 2nd Place - Makayla Regler of Weeping Water
• 3rd Place - Abby White of Plainview
Round 1
• Riley Hohn (Weeping Water) 6-0, Fr. over Abby White (Plainview) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 1:34)
Round 2
• Makayla Regler (Weeping Water) 9-2, Fr. over Abby White (Plainview) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 1:24)
Round 3
• Riley Hohn (Weeping Water) 6-0, Fr. over Makayla Regler (Weeping Water) 9-2, Fr. (Fall 2:48)
120 Girls Division
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Raelyn Wilson of Weeping Water
• 2nd Place - Cassandra Brown of Pender
• 3rd Place - Morgan Erhardt of Summerland
Round 1
• Raelyn Wilson (Weeping Water) 4-5, So. over Morgan Erhardt (Summerland ) 0-2, Jr. (Fall 2:16)
Round 2
• Cassandra Brown (Pender) 3-6, Sr. over Morgan Erhardt (Summerland ) 0-2, Jr. (Fall 2:10)
Round 3
• Raelyn Wilson (Weeping Water) 4-5, So. over Cassandra Brown (Pender) 3-6, Sr. (Fall 0:28)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.