The Twin Loup Wolves wrestling team competed in the Pleasanton Kurt Keaschall Invite Jan. 4. There were 22 teams in all that competed.
Kearney Gold was the invite champions with 188.5 points with Ravenna as runner up with 179 points. Twin Loup finished the day in third place with 135 points.
Twin Loup had three wrestlers earn championships in their respective weight classes. Nolan Osborn at 106 over Jackson Levene of Kearney Blue by (Dec. 13-7); Cooper Coons at 145 over Oren Pozehl of Ainsworth by (Dec. 3-2) and Colby Coons at 152 over Wyatt Jenkins of Arapahoe by (Fall 3:19).
Following are the results of the invite.
106
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Nolan Osborn of Twin Loup
• 2nd Place - Jackson Lavene of Kearney Blue
• 3rd Place - Haydon Arrants of Kearney Gold
• 4th Place - Tristan Olson of Twin Loup
• 5th Place - Blake Devitt of Hitchcock County
• 6th Place - Keegan Strohl of Twin Loup
• 7th Place - Jackson Farias of Grand Island Central Catholic
• 8th Place - Austin Kennicutt of Overton
• 9th Place - Justin White of Ravenna
• 10th Place - Tyler Gleason of St. Marys
1st Place Match
• Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 22-5, So. over Jackson Lavene (Kearney Blue) 7-3, Fr. (Dec 13-7)
3rd Place Match
• Haydon Arrants (Kearney Gold ) 10-15, Fr. over Tristan Olson (Twin Loup) 12-11, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:23 (15-0))
5th Place Match
• Blake Devitt (Hitchcock County) 8-12, Fr. over Keegan Strohl (Twin Loup) 7-12, So. (Fall 3:56)
7th Place Match
• Jackson Farias (Grand Island Central Catholic) 7-8, Jr. over Austin Kennicutt (Overton ) 7-12, Fr. (Fall 1:28)
9th Place Match
• Justin White (Ravenna) 10-14, So. over Tyler Gleason (St. Marys) 0-8, So. (Dec 4-1)
113
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Ben Crocker of Kearney Gold
• 2nd Place - Jesse Sauceda of Shelton
• 3rd Place - Bryan Conn of Arapahoe
• 4th Place - Ethan Kipp of Twin Loup
• 5th Place - Alex Spotanski of Shelton
• 6th Place - Dominic Kyle of Overton
• 7th Place - Joey Swails of Kearney Blue
• 8th Place - Samuel King of Ravenna
1st Place Match
• Ben Crocker (Kearney Gold ) 15-2, Sr. over Jesse Sauceda (Shelton) 4-1, Sr. (M. For.)
3rd Place Match
• Bryan Conn (Arapahoe) 14-8, So. over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 13-9, So. (Fall 1:10)
5th Place Match
• Alex Spotanski (Shelton) 11-11, So. over Dominic Kyle (Overton ) 6-12, Fr. (Fall 1:58)
7th Place Match
• Joey Swails (Kearney Blue) 1-4, Fr. over Samuel King (Ravenna) 3-12, Fr. (MD 8-0)
120
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Koby Smith of Elm Creek
• 2nd Place - Ethan Lawrence of Kearney Gold
• 3rd Place - Nickolas Kuehn of Kenesaw
• 4th Place - Oscar Medina of Harvard
• 5th Place - Tristan White of Arapahoe
• 6th Place - Sam Tourney of Shelton
• 7th Place - John Brodrick of South Central Unified
• 8th Place - Kirby Smith of Fullerton
• 9th Place - Riley Hadwiger of Pleasanton
• 10th Place - Clayton Wedemeyer of Ravenna
• 11th Place - Dean Schroder of Twin Loup
• 12th Place - Gavin Goodner of Kearney Blue
• 13th Place - Landon Holloway of Ainsworth
• 14th Place - Gavin Losey of Hitchcock County
1st Place Match
• Koby Smith (Elm Creek) 15-2, Jr. over Ethan Lawrence (Kearney Gold ) 10-5, Jr. (MD 9-0)
3rd Place Match
• Nickolas Kuehn (Kenesaw) 14-6, Fr. over Oscar Medina (Harvard) 14-6, Sr. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
• Tristan White (Arapahoe) 12-4, So. over Sam Tourney (Shelton) 12-8, Sr. (Dec 9-3)
7th Place Match
• John Brodrick (South Central Unified) 16-6, So. over Kirby Smith (Fullerton) 9-7, Jr. (M. For.)
9th Place Match
• Riley Hadwiger (Pleasanton) 9-5, Sr. over Clayton Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 11-4, So. (Fall 2:15)
11th Place Match
• Dean Schroder (Twin Loup) 12-11, Jr. over Gavin Goodner (Kearney Blue) 7-8, Fr. (Fall 1:30)
13th Place Match
• Landon Holloway (Ainsworth) 4-6, Fr. over Gavin Losey (Hitchcock County) 6-14, Fr. (Fall 1:26)
15th Place Match
• () , . over () , . (Bye)
126
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Shaye Wood of Central Valley
• 2nd Place - Cole Schroer of Kearney Gold
• 3rd Place - Jack McArthur of Hitchcock County
• 4th Place - Kolyn Gaston of Hitchcock County
• 5th Place - Bo Pokorny of Central Valley
• 6th Place - Shukhrat Rakhimov of St. Marys
• 7th Place - Keagan Brodersen of Ravenna
• 8th Place - Landon Clarke of Kearney Blue
• 9th Place - erik rojas of Elm Creek
• 10th Place - Cole Kleint of Grand Island Central Catholic
• 11th Place - Daylon Weekly of Sandhills Valley
• 12th Place - Brett Dillman of Harvard
Champ. Round 1
• Shaye Wood (Central Valley) 19-1, Sr. over Jack McArthur (Hitchcock County) 14-8, Fr. (Fall 1:28)
Champ. Round 2
• Cole Schroer (Kearney Gold ) 12-5, So. over Jack McArthur (Hitchcock County) 14-8, Fr. (Fall 4:26)
Champ. Round 3
• Shaye Wood (Central Valley) 19-1, Sr. over Cole Schroer (Kearney Gold ) 12-5, So. (Fall 1:37)
132
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Hunter Douglas of Ravenna
• 2nd Place - Archer Grint of Twin Loup
• 3rd Place - Ethan Kowalek of Kearney Gold
• 4th Place - Trevor Kuehn of Kenesaw
• 5th Place - Cinch Kiger of Overton
• 6th Place - Ashton Downey of Arapahoe
• 7th Place - Carson Gruntorad of Elm Creek
• 8th Place - Conner Weekly of Sandhills Valley
• 9th Place - Caden Swanson of Ainsworth
• 10th Place - Gus Osantowski of Central Valley
• 11th Place - Tyler Scheuneman of Franklin
• 12th Place - Zurab Gogenia of Arapahoe
• 13th Place - Tanner O`Brien of Hitchcock County
• 14th Place - Lane McBride of Twin Loup
• 15th Place - Tristen Schulte of Grand Island Central Catholic
• 16th Place - Jackson Recroft of Kearney Blue
1st Place Match
• Hunter Douglas (Ravenna) 22-3, So. over Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 13-9, So. (Fall 1:10)
3rd Place Match
• Ethan Kowalek (Kearney Gold ) 10-8, Fr. over Trevor Kuehn (Kenesaw) 15-9, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
• Cinch Kiger (Overton ) 16-7, So. over Ashton Downey (Arapahoe) 11-11, So. (Fall 4:09)
7th Place Match
• Carson Gruntorad (Elm Creek) 17-6, So. over Conner Weekly (Sandhills Valley) 7-7, Fr. (MD 10-0)
9th Place Match
• Caden Swanson (Ainsworth) 4-8, Jr. over Gus Osantowski (Central Valley) 8-10, So. (Fall 1:26)
11th Place Match
• Tyler Scheuneman (Franklin) 3-11, Jr. over Zurab Gogenia (Arapahoe) 4-15, Sr. (Fall 0:29)
13th Place Match
• Tanner O`Brien (Hitchcock County) 11-12, Fr. over Lane McBride (Twin Loup) 1-6, So. (Fall 1:35)
15th Place Match
• Tristen Schulte (Grand Island Central Catholic) 3-11, Jr. over Jackson Recroft (Kearney Blue) 1-9, Jr. (M. For.)
138
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Enrique Martinez of Central Valley
• 2nd Place - Quenton Ackley of Ravenna
• 3rd Place - Ty Conroy of Ainsworth
• 4th Place - Shawn Quandt of Twin Loup
• 5th Place - Seth Hare of Hitchcock County
• 6th Place - Slate Micheel of Twin Loup
• 7th Place - Xavier Perez of Elm Creek
• 8th Place - Rian Green of Kearney Gold
• 9th Place - Ethan Dack of Shelton
• 10th Place - Shane Sieja of Arapahoe
• 11th Place - Will Schmitz of St. Marys
• 12th Place - Lawrence Werth of St. Marys
• 13th Place - Bryton Walz of Elm Creek
• 14th Place - Zach Solomon of Kearney Blue
1st Place Match
• Enrique Martinez (Central Valley) 14-2, Sr. over Quenton Ackley (Ravenna) 17-8, Jr. (Fall 1:49)
3rd Place Match
• Ty Conroy (Ainsworth) 11-3, Sr. over Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 16-8, Jr. (Fall 1:34)
5th Place Match
• Seth Hare (Hitchcock County) 14-3, Sr. over Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 16-9, Fr. (Dec 5-3)
7th Place Match
• Xavier Perez (Elm Creek) 18-10, Jr. over Rian Green (Kearney Gold ) 7-6, So. (Dec 20-13)
9th Place Match
• Ethan Dack (Shelton) 10-9, Sr. over Shane Sieja (Arapahoe) 4-5, Jr. (MD 13-5)
11th Place Match
• Will Schmitz (St. Marys) 4-10, So. over Lawrence Werth (St. Marys) 3-10, Fr. (Fall 0:49)
13th Place Match
• Bryton Walz (Elm Creek) 3-8, Jr. over Zach Solomon (Kearney Blue) 2-12, So. (MD 11-3)
15th Place Match
• () , . over () , . (Bye)
145
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Cooper Coons of Twin Loup
• 2nd Place - Oren Pozehl of Ainsworth
• 3rd Place - Chase Pawloski of Pleasanton
• 4th Place - Ben Alberts of Grand Island Central Catholic
• 5th Place - Payton Reisbeck of Ravenna
• 6th Place - Nick Sutton of Kearney Gold
• 7th Place - travis quintana of Elm Creek
• 8th Place - Dominik Roberts of Arapahoe
• 9th Place - Barett Haussermann of Franklin
• 10th Place - Max Serrano of Elm Creek
• 11th Place - Jakob Ransdell of Kearney Blue
• 12th Place - Camron White of Sandhills Valley
• 13th Place - Zak Watson of Kearney Gold
• 14th Place - Bransen Schaffert of Hitchcock County
• 15th Place - Eli Whipple of Arapahoe
1st Place Match
• Cooper Coons (Twin Loup) 20-0, Sr. over Oren Pozehl (Ainsworth) 4-1, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
• Chase Pawloski (Pleasanton) 12-5, So. over Ben Alberts (Grand Island Central Catholic) 13-4, Fr. (Dec 4-1)
5th Place Match
• Payton Reisbeck (Ravenna) 17-6, Jr. over Nick Sutton (Kearney Gold ) 11-7, So. (Dec 6-3)
7th Place Match
• travis quintana (Elm Creek) 14-11, Jr. over Dominik Roberts (Arapahoe) 12-10, So. (Fall 1:42)
9th Place Match
• Barett Haussermann (Franklin) 8-8, So. over Max Serrano (Elm Creek) 7-12, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:26 (15-0))
11th Place Match
• Jakob Ransdell (Kearney Blue) 7-7, So. over Camron White (Sandhills Valley) 3-10, So. (Fall 0:38)
13th Place Match
• Zak Watson (Kearney Gold ) 4-6, Fr. over Bransen Schaffert (Hitchcock County) 1-4, . (Fall 2:39)
15th Place Match
• Eli Whipple (Arapahoe) 4-10, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
152
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Colby Coons of Twin Loup
• 2nd Place - Wyatt Jenkins of Arapahoe
• 3rd Place - Colton Hervert of Ravenna
• 4th Place - Castor Ruyle of Shelton
• 5th Place - Colt Temple of Ainsworth
• 6th Place - Joe Paysen of Kearney Gold
• 7th Place - Alex Wilbur of Franklin
• 8th Place - Aiden Perales of Grand Island Central Catholic
• 9th Place - Zander Mais of Kenesaw
1st Place Match
• Colby Coons (Twin Loup) 21-0, Sr. over Wyatt Jenkins (Arapahoe) 19-3, So. (Fall 3:19)
3rd Place Match
• Colton Hervert (Ravenna) 10-8, Sr. over Castor Ruyle (Shelton) 15-8, Sr. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
• Colt Temple (Ainsworth) 3-2, Sr. over Joe Paysen (Kearney Gold ) 5-6, So. (Fall 1:25)
7th Place Match
• Alex Wilbur (Franklin) 4-9, Jr. over Aiden Perales (Grand Island Central Catholic) 2-12, Fr. (Fall 0:35)
9th Place Match
• Zander Mais (Kenesaw) 0-4, So. over () , . (Bye)
160
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Keegan Shuler of Hitchcock County
• 2nd Place - Jackson Bespalec of Kearney Gold
• 3rd Place - Chris Dutenhoffer of Kearney Blue
• 4th Place - Jordan Smith of Arapahoe
• 5th Place - Kade Bottorf of Twin Loup
• 6th Place - Kyle Hehnke of Ravenna
• 7th Place - Isaiah Legates of Kearney Gold
• 8th Place - Gabe Trampe of Elm Creek
1st Place Match
• Keegan Shuler (Hitchcock County) 19-4, Fr. over Jackson Bespalec (Kearney Gold ) 7-17, Sr. (Fall 1:28)
3rd Place Match
• Chris Dutenhoffer (Kearney Blue) 10-7, So. over Jordan Smith (Arapahoe) 16-8, Jr. (Fall 1:53)
5th Place Match
• Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 16-10, So. over Kyle Hehnke (Ravenna) 9-10, Jr. (Fall 3:31)
7th Place Match
• Isaiah Legates (Kearney Gold ) 2-14, So. over Gabe Trampe (Elm Creek) 4-19, So. (Fall 1:43)
170
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Jesse Drahota of Ravenna
• 2nd Place - Sean Duffy of Kenesaw
• 3rd Place - Riley Johnson of Kearney Gold
• 4th Place - Garett Schneider of Twin Loup
• 5th Place - Trent Buescher of Kearney Blue
• 6th Place - Wyatt Scofield of St. Marys
• 7th Place - Bye Bye of Unattached
1st Place Match
• Jesse Drahota (Ravenna) 19-3, Jr. over Sean Duffy (Kenesaw) 12-8, So. (Fall 0:55)
3rd Place Match
• Riley Johnson (Kearney Gold ) 11-6, So. over Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 5-12, Fr. (Fall 2:21)
5th Place Match
• Trent Buescher (Kearney Blue) 6-6, Fr. over Wyatt Scofield (St. Marys) 0-7, Fr. (Fall 0:44)
7th Place Match
• Bye Bye () 0-4, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
182
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Bronson Amend of Kearney Gold
• 2nd Place - Tyler Wetzel of Ravenna
• 3rd Place - Christian Smith of Overton
• 4th Place - Owen Woodward of Ravenna
Round 1
• Bronson Amend (Kearney Gold ) 14-0, Sr. over Owen Woodward (Ravenna) 8-13, So. (Fall 1:04)
• Tyler Wetzel (Ravenna) 17-5, Sr. over Christian Smith (Overton ) 10-10, Sr. (Fall 2:51)
Round 2
• Bronson Amend (Kearney Gold ) 14-0, Sr. over Christian Smith (Overton ) 10-10, Sr. (Fall 2:52)
• Tyler Wetzel (Ravenna) 17-5, Sr. over Owen Woodward (Ravenna) 8-13, So. (Fall 1:37)
Round 3
• Bronson Amend (Kearney Gold ) 14-0, Sr. over Tyler Wetzel (Ravenna) 17-5, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
• Christian Smith (Overton ) 10-10, Sr. over Owen Woodward (Ravenna) 8-13, So. (Fall 3:48)
195
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Conner Jackman of Ainsworth
• 2nd Place - Joseph Kahrs of Franklin
• 3rd Place - Skyler Warburton of Arapahoe
• 4th Place - Grant Hawkins of Pleasanton
• 5th Place - Ty Engel of Fullerton
• 6th Place - Dominic Leech of Ravenna
• 7th Place - Drake Mues of Hitchcock County
1st Place Match
• Conner Jackman (Ainsworth) 10-4, Sr. over Joseph Kahrs (Franklin) 9-7, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
• Skyler Warburton (Arapahoe) 14-7, Sr. over Grant Hawkins (Pleasanton) 9-8, So. (MD 10-0)
5th Place Match
• Ty Engel (Fullerton) 9-9, Jr. over Dominic Leech (Ravenna) 5-12, Jr. (Fall 3:00)
7th Place Match
• Drake Mues (Hitchcock County) 2-8, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
220
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - CJ Pickrel of Fullerton
• 2nd Place - Devin Fisher of Ravenna
• 3rd Place - Kason Nicol of Kearney Gold
• 4th Place - Derek Sander of Arapahoe
• 5th Place - Clayton Baxter of Hitchcock County
Round 1
• Devin Fisher (Ravenna) 12-10, Jr. over Derek Sander (Arapahoe) 5-12, Jr. (Fall 3:11)
• Kason Nicol (Kearney Gold ) 4-9, So. over Clayton Baxter (Hitchcock County) 1-15, So. (Fall 1:22)
Round 2
• CJ Pickrel (Fullerton) 11-3, Sr. over Clayton Baxter (Hitchcock County) 1-15, So. (Fall 0:41)
• Devin Fisher (Ravenna) 12-10, Jr. over Kason Nicol (Kearney Gold ) 4-9, So. (Fall 3:02)
Round 3
• CJ Pickrel (Fullerton) 11-3, Sr. over Kason Nicol (Kearney Gold ) 4-9, So. (Fall 1:22)
• Derek Sander (Arapahoe) 5-12, Jr. over Clayton Baxter (Hitchcock County) 1-15, So. (Fall 1:27)
Round 4
• CJ Pickrel (Fullerton) 11-3, Sr. over Derek Sander (Arapahoe) 5-12, Jr. (Fall 0:14)
• Devin Fisher (Ravenna) 12-10, Jr. over Clayton Baxter (Hitchcock County) 1-15, So. (Fall 0:38)
Round 5
• CJ Pickrel (Fullerton) 11-3, Sr. over Devin Fisher (Ravenna) 12-10, Jr. (Fall 0:18)
• Kason Nicol (Kearney Gold ) 4-9, So. over Derek Sander (Arapahoe) 5-12, Jr. (Fall 1:01)
285
Guaranteed Places
• 1st Place - Kien Martin of Overton
• 2nd Place - Levi Kerner of Arapahoe
• 3rd Place - Caden Johnson of Kearney Gold
• 4th Place - Remington Hodges of Hitchcock County
• 5th Place - Thomas Psota of Ravenna
• 6th Place - Wade Palmer of Kearney Gold
• 7th Place - Brandon Moore of Kearney Blue
• 8th Place - Lane Wenninghoff of Franklin
• 9th Place - Andrew Koehlmoos of St. Marys
• 10th Place - JySeann Pugh of Pleasanton
• 11th Place - Tavin Uden of Franklin
Champ. Round 1
• Kien Martin (Overton ) 19-0, Sr. over Levi Kerner (Arapahoe) 20-3, So. (Fall 3:01)
Champ. Round 2
• Levi Kerner (Arapahoe) 20-3, So. over Caden Johnson (Kearney Gold ) 12-2, Jr. (Fall 1:23)
Champ. Round 3
• Kien Martin (Overton ) 19-0, Sr. over Caden Johnson (Kearney Gold ) 12-2, Jr. (Fall 2:15)
