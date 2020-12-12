The Twin Loup wrestling team found some success at their home invite on Dec. 11 at Sargent. Out of nine teams the Wolves finished first with 147.5 points. Coming in third was Broken Bow JV with 99 points and South Loup was seventh with 68 points. North Platte JV ended up taking second place with 108 points.
Individually eight area wrestlers took home first place. They were Sawyer Bumgarner of Broken Bow at 285, Slate Micheel of Twin Loup at 170, Archer Grint of Twin Loup at 152, Shawn Quandt of Twin Loup at 145, Tallen Harrold of Broken Bow at 132, Logan Peterson of South Loup at 120, Dalton Garey of Broken Bow at 113, and Nolan Osborn of Twin Loup at 106.
Check out the complete results below and make sure to check out next week's issue of the Chief for a full story,photos and interviews.
Twin Loup
106
Nolan Osborn (8-0) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 8-0 won by fall over Jake Klotz (Hi-Line) 0-5 (Fall 1:16)
- Round 2 - Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 8-0 won by fall over Cayden Hilding (North Platte) 4-3 (Fall 2:33)
- Round 3 - Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 8-0 won by fall over Angel Rodriguez (Cambridge) 4-4 (Fall 0:28)
113
David Switzer (7-1) placed 3rd and scored 12.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - David Switzer (Twin Loup) 7-1 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Carson Whitesel (Neligh-Oakdale) 6-1 won by fall over David Switzer (Twin Loup) 7-1 (Fall 2:50)
- Cons. Semi - David Switzer (Twin Loup) 7-1 won by fall over Karson Klumpe (Cambridge) 3-6 (Fall 1:33)
- 3rd Place Match - David Switzer (Twin Loup) 7-1 won by fall over Corey Miller (North Platte) 2-2 (Fall 3:00)
120
Ethan Kipp (4-2) placed 2nd and scored 15.5 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 4-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 4-2 won by tech fall over Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow) 6-4 (TF-1.5 3:35 (17-1))
- 1st Place Match - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 3-1 won by major decision over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 4-2 (MD 18-5)
126
Hector Estrada (3-4) placed 3rd and scored 10.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 3-4 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Drake Miles (North Platte) 2-7 won by fall over Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 3-4 (Fall 3:03)
- Cons. Semi - Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 3-4 received a bye () (Bye)
- 3rd Place Match - Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 3-4 won by fall over Broden Dean (Hi-Line) 2-4 (Fall 0:41)
132
Garrett Keith (6-1) placed 3rd and scored 8.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 6-1 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Brody Ridder (Broken Bow) 2-4 won by fall over Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 6-1 (Fall 4:41)
- Cons. Semi - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 6-1 won by decision over Carson Mason (South Loup) 1-4 (Dec 10-6)
- 3rd Place Match - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 6-1 won by decision over Matt Morgan (Cambridge) 1-7 (Dec 10-5)
138
Keaton Dowse (2-1) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 2-1 won by fall over Dakota Baum (Broken Bow) 2-4 (Fall 4:58)
- Semifinal - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 2-1 won by decision over Trevor Jorges (Hi-Line) 4-4 (Dec 9-2)
- 1st Place Match - Brock Little (North Platte) 3-0 won by fall over Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 2-1 (Fall 0:45)
145
Shawn Quandt (7-1) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 7-1 won by fall over Gavin Wright (Broken Bow) 0-5 (Fall 1:25)
- Semifinal - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 7-1 won by fall over Talon Crago (South Loup) 2-4 (Fall 2:49)
- 1st Place Match - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 7-1 won by decision over Haedyn Brauer (North Platte) 5-1 (Dec 6-2)
152
Archer Grint (5-3) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 5-3 won by fall over Kolten Tilford (North Platte) 2-3 (Fall 0:49)
- Semifinal - Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 5-3 won by fall over Zackary Gaffney (Broken Bow) 8-3 (Fall 1:04)
- 1st Place Match - Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 5-3 won by fall over Eli Hernandez (North Platte) 5-1 (Fall 0:58)
170
Slate Micheel (5-2) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 5-2 won by decision over Brock Roblee (North Platte) 5-2 (Dec 3-0)
- Semifinal - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 5-2 won by decision over Conor Dempsey (Neligh-Oakdale) 7-3 (Dec 5-2)
- 1st Place Match - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 5-2 won by fall over Rio Remund (South Loup) 4-3 (Fall 0:54)
182
Garett Schneider (2-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 5-3 won by fall over Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 2-4 (Fall 1:56)
- Cons. Round 1 - Gavin Chohon (Niobrara/Verdigre) 5-7 won by fall over Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 2-4 (Fall 1:56)
182
Kade Bottorf (5-3) placed 3rd.
- Quarterfinal - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 5-3 won by fall over Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 2-4 (Fall 1:56)
- Semifinal - Conner Schutz (Hi-Line) 6-0 won by fall over Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 5-3 (Fall 1:26)
- Cons. Semi - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 5-3 won by fall over Elijah Niemeier (Hi-Line) 1-4 (Fall 1:19)
- 3rd Place Match - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 5-3 won by fall over Wyatt Ervin (Cambridge) 8-4 (Fall 4:49)
Broken Bow JV
113
Dalton Garey (7-1) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Dalton Garey (Broken Bow) 7-1 won by fall over Karson Klumpe (Cambridge) 3-6 (Fall 0:44)
- Semifinal - Dalton Garey (Broken Bow) 7-1 won by fall over Corey Miller (North Platte) 2-2 (Fall 2:29)
- 1st Place Match - Dalton Garey (Broken Bow) 7-1 won by fall over Carson Whitesel (Neligh-Oakdale) 6-1 (Fall 3:08)
120
Treyton Hurlburt (6-4) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow) 6-4 won by fall over Zach Parker (Ainsworth) 0-9 (Fall 0:27)
- Semifinal - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 4-2 won by tech fall over Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow) 6-4 (TF-1.5 3:35 (17-1))
- Cons. Semi - Aiden Shutts (Hi-Line) 2-4 won by fall over Treyton Hurlburt (Broken Bow) 6-4 (Fall 1:59)
132
Brody Ridder (2-4) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Brody Ridder (Broken Bow) 2-4 won by fall over Matt Morgan (Cambridge) 1-7 (Fall 1:47)
- Semifinal - Brody Ridder (Broken Bow) 2-4 won by fall over Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 6-1 (Fall 4:41)
- 1st Place Match - Tallen Harrold (Broken Bow) 5-2 won by decision over Brody Ridder (Broken Bow) 2-4 (Dec 6-5)
132
Tallen Harrold (5-2) placed 1st.
- Quarterfinal - Tallen Harrold (Broken Bow) 5-2 won by decision over Landon Holloway (Ainsworth) 3-6 (Dec 12-6)
- Semifinal - Tallen Harrold (Broken Bow) 5-2 won by fall over Jackson Creel (North Platte) 2-4 (Fall 3:06)
- 1st Place Match - Tallen Harrold (Broken Bow) 5-2 won by decision over Brody Ridder (Broken Bow) 2-4 (Dec 6-5)
138
Dakota Baum (2-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 2-1 won by fall over Dakota Baum (Broken Bow) 2-4 (Fall 4:58)
- Cons. Round 1 - Hunter Perks (Cambridge) 3-5 won by fall over Dakota Baum (Broken Bow) 2-4 (Fall 0:37)
138
Jesse Gallian (0-4) place is unknown.
- Quarterfinal - Brock Little (North Platte) 3-0 won by fall over Jesse Gallian (Broken Bow) 0-4 (Fall 1:00)
- Cons. Round 1 - Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 3-4 won by decision over Jesse Gallian (Broken Bow) 0-4 (Dec 8-3)
145
Gavin Wright (0-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 7-1 won by fall over Gavin Wright (Broken Bow) 0-5 (Fall 1:25)
- Cons. Round 1 - Adam Corbett (Cambridge) 4-6 won by fall over Gavin Wright (Broken Bow) 0-5 (Fall 2:52)
152
Zackary Gaffney (8-3) placed 3rd and scored 12.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Zackary Gaffney (Broken Bow) 8-3 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Archer Grint (Twin Loup) 5-3 won by fall over Zackary Gaffney (Broken Bow) 8-3 (Fall 1:04)
- Cons. Semi - Zackary Gaffney (Broken Bow) 8-3 won by fall over Brice Chaplin (Broken Bow) 2-5 (Fall 0:35)
- 3rd Place Match - Zackary Gaffney (Broken Bow) 8-3 won by fall over Ayden Moore (Hi-Line) 4-4 (Fall 1:17)
152
Brice Chaplin (2-5) place is unknown.
- Quarterfinal - Ayden Moore (Hi-Line) 4-4 won by fall over Brice Chaplin (Broken Bow) 2-5 (Fall 2:40)
- Cons. Round 1 - Brice Chaplin (Broken Bow) 2-5 won by fall over Jacob Henery (Neligh-Oakdale) 0-5 (Fall 3:43)
- Cons. Semi - Zackary Gaffney (Broken Bow) 8-3 won by fall over Brice Chaplin (Broken Bow) 2-5 (Fall 0:35)
160
Brycen Woodward (2-4) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Aiden Kuester (Neligh-Oakdale) 8-0 won by fall over Brycen Woodward (Broken Bow) 2-4 (Fall 0:22)
- Round 2 - Brycen Woodward (Broken Bow) 2-4 won by fall over Nate Redwine (Hi-Line) 2-5 (Fall 0:41)
- Round 3 - Brycen Woodward (Broken Bow) 2-4 won by fall over Tye Stanton (Cambridge) 1-2 (Fall 1:10)
170
Eli Powers (0-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Rio Remund (South Loup) 4-3 won by fall over Eli Powers (Broken Bow) 0-5 (Fall 1:40)
- Cons. Round 1 - Gabe Huntley (Cambridge) 2-6 won by decision over Eli Powers (Broken Bow) 0-5 (Dec 10-8)
195
Hagen Campbell (2-5) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Bobby Evans (Cambridge) 8-1 won by fall over Hagen Campbell (Broken Bow) 2-5 (Fall 3:58)
- Cons. Round 1 - Hagen Campbell (Broken Bow) 2-5 won by fall over Alex Cook (North Platte) 0-6 (Fall 2:39)
- Cons. Semi - Ben Tiede (Hi-Line) 1-2 won by decision over Hagen Campbell (Broken Bow) 2-5 (Dec 3-1)
285
Sawyer Bumgarner (9-1) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) 9-1 won by fall over Trysten Terry (North Platte) 2-7 (Fall 2:34)
- Semifinal - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) 9-1 won by fall over Matthew Musselmann (North Platte) 4-3 (Fall 3:29)
- 1st Place Match - Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) 9-1 won by fall over Nicholas Spradlin (North Platte) 4-1 (Fall 0:40)
South Loup
120
Logan Peterson (3-1) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 3-1 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 3-1 won by major decision over Corbin Swanson (Ainsworth) 7-5 (MD 17-3)
- 1st Place Match - Logan Peterson (South Loup) 3-1 won by major decision over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 4-2 (MD 18-5)
132
Carson Mason (1-4) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Jackson Creel (North Platte) 2-4 won by fall over Carson Mason (South Loup) 1-4 (Fall 3:17)
- Cons. Round 1 - Carson Mason (South Loup) 1-4 won by major decision over Landon Holloway (Ainsworth) 3-6 (MD 10-2)
- Cons. Semi - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 6-1 won by decision over Carson Mason (South Loup) 1-4 (Dec 10-6)
138
Dawson Doggett (3-4) placed 4th and scored 8.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Brock Kester (Neligh-Oakdale) 9-2 won by fall over Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 3-4 (Fall 5:09)
- Cons. Round 1 - Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 3-4 won by decision over Jesse Gallian (Broken Bow) 0-4 (Dec 8-3)
- Cons. Semi - Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 3-4 won by fall over Trevor Jorges (Hi-Line) 4-4 (Fall 0:53)
- 3rd Place Match - Brock Kester (Neligh-Oakdale) 9-2 won by fall over Dawson Doggett (South Loup) 3-4 (Fall 2:41)
145
Colby Streit (2-4) place is unknown.
- Quarterfinal - Colby Streit (South Loup) 2-4 won by fall over Caden Swanson (Ainsworth) 5-3 (Fall 3:39)
- Semifinal - Haedyn Brauer (North Platte) 5-1 won by fall over Colby Streit (South Loup) 2-4 (Fall 1:08)
- Cons. Semi - Adam Corbett (Cambridge) 4-6 won by major decision over Colby Streit (South Loup) 2-4 (MD 18-8)
145
Talon Crago (2-4) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Talon Crago (South Loup) 2-4 won by fall over Adam Corbett (Cambridge) 4-6 (Fall 1:00)
- Semifinal - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 7-1 won by fall over Talon Crago (South Loup) 2-4 (Fall 2:49)
- Cons. Semi - Caden Swanson (Ainsworth) 5-3 won by fall over Talon Crago (South Loup) 2-4 (Fall 2:01)
170
Rio Remund (4-3) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Rio Remund (South Loup) 4-3 won by fall over Eli Powers (Broken Bow) 0-5 (Fall 1:40)
- Semifinal - Rio Remund (South Loup) 4-3 won by fall over Jadeyn Kohl (Hi-Line) 5-3 (Fall 3:45)
- 1st Place Match - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 5-2 won by fall over Rio Remund (South Loup) 4-3 (Fall 0:54)
170
Lila Bloomer (0-4) place is unknown.
- Quarterfinal - Conor Dempsey (Neligh-Oakdale) 7-3 won by fall over Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 0-4 (Fall 1:27)
- Cons. Round 1 - Brock Roblee (North Platte) 5-2 won by fall over Lila Bloomer (South Loup) 0-4 (Fall 1:23)
195
Clay Witthuhn (3-3) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 3-3 won by fall over Alex Cook (North Platte) 0-6 (Fall 2:47)
- Semifinal - Bobby Evans (Cambridge) 8-1 won by fall over Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 3-3 (Fall 2:37)
- Cons. Semi - Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 3-3 won by fall over Christian Thompson (Cambridge) 0-2 (Fall 4:47)
- 3rd Place Match - Clay Witthuhn (South Loup) 3-3 won by fall over Ben Tiede (Hi-Line) 1-2 (Fall 3:37)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.