The Twin Loup Volleyball team took on Ansley-Litchfield in Taylor for the school's annual Jamboree on August 17. The Wolves won 4-1 in five sets by scores of 25-14, 25-22, 15-25, 25-22, and 15-9.
In set one leading 13-10, Madison Glidden got on a role on the service line rolling off eight straight points. An into the net call on the Spartans ended up closing the set out.
After A-L dropped the second set by three they rallied to win the third. They accomplished this by jumping out to a seven point lead thanks to a kill at the net by Chancey Hoblyn-Bittner.
In the final two sets, the varsity took the court. In both set's Twin Loup was able to jump out to some big leads.
A big force in set four was Kathryn Folkers who had several kills to close out the win. In set five Cassidy Grint had multiple kills on the outside and multiple aces that gave the Wolves the victory.
Since this was a scrimmage this game does not count toward the record for either team for the season. Twin Loup opens the regular season up at Stuart and A-L has a home triangular with S-E-M and Burwell in Ansley on August 26.
Photo Orders
The Custer County Chief is excited to bring you the Sports Gallery for the week of August 19. If you wish to purchase a photo simply email sports@custercountychief.com
All we need is:
1. Your Name, address and phone number
2. In the Gallery give the number for example: 23 of 43
3. You will be notified by the Chief for payment.
Prices are as follows:
1 - 4x6 $5 ea.
4 - 4x6 or more from different poses $3 ea.
5x7 $7.00 ea.
