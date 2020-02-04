The Twin Loup wrestling team swept the Ainsworth Duals with Todd county and Shelton Jan. 31. Twin Loup beat Todd County 51-18 and Shelton 51-18.
Following are the results of Twin Loup.
Twin Loup-51, Todd County-18
132: Archer Grint (TWLO) over (TOCO) (For.) 138: Slate Micheel (TWLO) over (TOCO) (For.) 145: Cooper Coons (TWLO) over (TOCO) (For.) 152: Colby Coons (TWLO) over J`Shon Sedlmajer (TOCO) (Fall 0:30) 160: Kade Bottorf (TWLO) over Rocky Wiedman (TOCO) (Dec 4-3) 170: Garett Schneider (TWLO) over Ronnie Roubideaux (TOCO) (Fall 3:28) 182: Nekoda Essman (TWLO) over (TOCO) (For.) 195: Double Forfeit 220: Blaine LaPointe (TOCO) over (TWLO) (For.) 285: Waylon Marshall (TOCO) over (TWLO) (For.) 106: Nolan Osborn (TWLO) over (TOCO) (For.) 113: Ethan Kipp (TWLO) over (TOCO) (For.) 120: River Colombe (TOCO) over Dean Schroder (TWLO) (Fall 1:02) 126: Double Forfeit.
Twin Loup-51, Shelton-18
138: Shawn Quandt (TWLO) over Ethan Dack (SHEL) (Fall 1:23) 145: Slate Micheel (TWLO) over (SHEL) (For.) 152: Cooper Coons (TWLO) over Castor Ruyle (SHEL) (Dec 10-3) 160: Colby Coons (TWLO) over (SHEL) (For.) 170: Kade Bottorf (TWLO) over (SHEL) (For.) 182: Garett Schneider (TWLO) over (SHEL) (For.) 195: Double Forfeit 220: Cole Doremus (SHEL) over (TWLO) (For.) 285: Double Forfeit 106: Nolan Osborn (TWLO) over Alex Spotanski (SHEL) (Fall 5:11) 113: Jesse Sauceda (SHEL) over Ethan Kipp (TWLO) (Fall 1:59) 120: Dean Schroder (TWLO) over (SHEL) (For.) 126: Sam Tourney (SHEL) over (TWLO) (For.) 132: Archer Grint (TWLO) over (SHEL) (For.).
