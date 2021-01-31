The Twin Loup wrestling team competed on back to back days at Ainsworth High School on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30.
On Friday, the Wolves dueled against the Bulldogs and North Central and walked away with two wins. Then on Saturday they competed in the Ainsworth Invite. Twin Loup ended up finishing 6th as a team with five fourth place finishers.
Check out the results from the meet below:
Twin Loup 45, Ainsworth 12
220: Double Forfeit 285: Braxton Jefferis (AINS) over (TWLO) (For.) 106: Nolan Osborn (TWLO) over (AINS) (For.) 113: Hector Estrada (TWLO) over Zach Parker (AINS) (Fall 0:25) 120: Ethan Kipp (TWLO) over Corbin Swanson (AINS) (Fall 4:00) 126: Garrett Keith (TWLO) over Landon Holloway (AINS) (Fall 2:57) 132: Double Forfeit 138: Keaton Dowse (TWLO) over Caden Swanson (AINS) (Dec 7-5) 145: Shawn Quandt (TWLO) over Kaleab Zorkowski (AINS) (Fall 2:39) 152: Double Forfeit 160: Kade Bottorf (TWLO) over Riggin Blumenstock (AINS) (Fall 1:15) 170: Slate Micheel (TWLO) over (AINS) (For.) 182: Isaac Hood (AINS) over Garett Schneider (TWLO) (Fall 1:27) 195: Double Forfeit
Twin Loup 31, North Central 30
220: Double Forfeit 285: Double Forfeit 106: Nolan Osborn (TWLO) over Tristen Krueger (NOCE) (Dec 4-1) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Ethan Kipp (TWLO) over Gavin Prewitt (NOCE) (MD 11-3) 126: Zach Dickau (NOCE) over Garrett Keith (TWLO) (Fall 1:00) 132: Ethan Dickau (NOCE) over (TWLO) (For.) 138: Thomas Klemesrud (NOCE) over Keaton Dowse (TWLO) (Fall 1:12) 145: Shawn Quandt (TWLO) over (NOCE) (For.) 152: Levi Lewis (NOCE) over (TWLO) (For.) 160: Kade Bottorf (TWLO) over (NOCE) (For.) 170: Slate Micheel (TWLO) over (NOCE) (For.) 182: Garett Schneider (TWLO) over Elijah Clay (NOCE) (Fall 2:21) 195: Beau Kaufman (NOCE) over (TWLO) (For.)
Twin Loup @ Ainsworth Invite
106
Nolan Osborn (30-5) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 30-5 won in tie breaker - 1 over Tristen Krueger (North Central) 29-15 (TB-1 4-3)
Semifinal - Drew Garfield (Central City) 38-0 won by fall over Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 30-5 (Fall 4:53)
Cons. Semi - Jarhett Anderson (Hay Springs) 17-12 won by medical forfeit over Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 30-5 (M. For.)
113
David Switzer (19-15) place is unknown.
Quarterfinal - Jackson Bauld (Burke/Gregory) 20-14 won by fall over David Switzer (Twin Loup) 19-15 (Fall 1:14)
Cons. Round 1 - David Switzer (Twin Loup) 19-15 won by fall over Zach Parker (Ainsworth) 6-25 (Fall 1:32)
Cons. Semi - Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 14-20 won by decision over David Switzer (Twin Loup) 19-15 (Dec 5-1)
113
Hector Estrada (14-20) placed 4th and scored 8.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 14-20 won by major decision over Cooper Behmer (Winside) 26-12 (MD 14-5)
Semifinal - Tristin Grooms (Valentine) 5-4 won by fall over Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 14-20 (Fall 3:50)
Cons. Semi - Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 14-20 won by decision over David Switzer (Twin Loup) 19-15 (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match - Jackson Bauld (Burke/Gregory) 20-14 won by decision over Hector Estrada (Twin Loup) 14-20 (Dec 6-1)
120
Wyatt Olson (0-9) place is unknown.
Quarterfinal - Cayden Ellis (Winside) 34-3 won by fall over Wyatt Olson (Twin Loup) 0-9 (Fall 0:29)
Cons. Round 1 - Gavin Prewitt (North Central) 24-13 won by injury default over Wyatt Olson (Twin Loup) 0-9 (Inj. 2:00)
120
Ethan Kipp (24-11) placed 4th and scored 9.5 team points.
Quarterfinal - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 24-11 won by tech fall over Gavin Prewitt (North Central) 24-13 (TF-1.5 4:09 (15-0))
Semifinal - Cayden Ellis (Winside) 34-3 won by decision over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 24-11 (Dec 5-0)
Cons. Semi - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 24-11 won by major decision over Corbin Swanson (Ainsworth) 19-18 (MD 13-2)
3rd Place Match - Tristan Burbach (Central City) 34-7 won by decision over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) 24-11 (Dec 4-2)
126
Garrett Keith (22-16) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 22-16 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Jacoby Mann (Winside) 30-5 won by fall over Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 22-16 (Fall 1:54)
Cons. Round 2 - Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 22-16 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Brandon Fye (Central City) 20-22 won by fall over Garrett Keith (Twin Loup) 22-16 (Fall 1:26)
138
Keaton Dowse (20-17) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 20-17 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 20-17 won by decision over Clay Bohr (Loomis/Bertrand) 16-22 (Dec 6-2)
Semifinal - Dyson Kunz (Central City) 40-1 won by fall over Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 20-17 (Fall 0:20)
Cons. Semi - Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 20-17 won by fall over Gentry Bartling (Burke/Gregory) 9-12 (Fall 0:32)
3rd Place Match - Ashton Lurz (Valentine) 31-7 won by tech fall over Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 20-17 (TF-1.5 2:55 (15-0))
145
Shawn Quandt (29-10) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 29-10 won by fall over Mason Janek (Burke/Gregory) 0-4 (Fall 1:14)
Quarterfinal - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 29-10 won by fall over Gavin Sandoz (Valentine) 12-6 (Fall 1:52)
Semifinal - Jhett Eklund (Burke/Gregory) 18-9 won by fall over Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 29-10 (Fall 0:52)
Cons. Semi - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 29-10 won by fall over Jordan Ruiz (Sidney) 9-16 (Fall 1:00)
3rd Place Match - Kane VonBonn (Central City) 22-15 won by decision over Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) 29-10 (Dec 1-0)
160
Kade Bottorf (20-13) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 20-13 won by fall over Kade Braun (Burke/Gregory) 3-8 (Fall 1:50)
Semifinal - Drake Janssen (Valentine) 19-8 won by decision over Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 20-13 (Dec 13-8)
Cons. Semi - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 20-13 won by fall over Tryston Edwards (Loomis/Bertrand) 6-25 (Fall 0:00)
3rd Place Match - Gunnar Stephens (Burke/Gregory) 20-15 won by fall over Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) 20-13 (Fall 4:38)
170
Slate Micheel (31-8) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 31-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 31-8 won by fall over Traven Fletcher (Valentine) 7-5 (Fall 0:56)
Semifinal - Tucker Even (Burke/Gregory) 24-6 won by major decision over Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 31-8 (MD 11-2)
Cons. Semi - Tagg Buechle (Valentine) 25-14 won by decision over Slate Micheel (Twin Loup) 31-8 (Dec 3-1)
182
Garett Schneider (15-21) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Isaac Hood (Ainsworth) 24-13 won by fall over Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 15-21 (Fall 3:35)
Cons. Round 1 - Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 15-21 won by fall over Beau Kaufman (North Central) 7-23 (Fall 2:33)
Cons. Semi - Jaramie Elton (Central City) 8-6 won by fall over Garett Schneider (Twin Loup) 15-21 (Fall 1:00)
