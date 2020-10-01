Broken Bow XC comepted at the UNK Invite on Sept.28, 2020. The Boys ended up finishing Seventh with 154 points. The girls finished
7. Daine Wardyn- 17:36.7
21. Noah Osmond- 17:54.6
53- Trey Hurlburt- 18:48.6
81- Brock Oeltjen- 19:09.5
86. Casey Faulkenberry- 19:18.1
121- Ethan Wenquist- 19:56.6
Girls
- Finished 20 overall with 307 points.
19- Mackinley Tobey- 21:14.8
78- Anna Lindstrom- 23:42
120- Isela Tercero- 25:13.9
126- Chelsea Royle- 25:24.8
145- Savanah Peterson- 25:15.7
155- McKenna Palmer- 26:38.4
-Check out the story in the Oct.1 edition of the Cheif
