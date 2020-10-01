Broken Bow XC

Broken Bow Boys XC team before the Ogallala Invite

Broken Bow XC comepted at the UNK Invite on Sept.28, 2020. The Boys ended up finishing Seventh with 154 points. The girls finished

7. Daine Wardyn- 17:36.7

21. Noah Osmond- 17:54.6

53- Trey Hurlburt- 18:48.6

81- Brock Oeltjen- 19:09.5

86. Casey Faulkenberry- 19:18.1

121- Ethan Wenquist- 19:56.6

Girls

- Finished 20 overall with 307 points.

19- Mackinley Tobey- 21:14.8

78- Anna Lindstrom- 23:42

120- Isela Tercero- 25:13.9

126- Chelsea Royle- 25:24.8

145- Savanah Peterson- 25:15.7

155- McKenna Palmer- 26:38.4

-Check out the story in the Oct.1 edition of the Cheif

