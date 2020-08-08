In the wake of Omaha Public Schools stating that they will not play sports until at least Oct.23 (second quarter), many Omaha, Lincoln, and other Class A and B schools are left scrambling to fill in the holes of their schedule. It looks like the schools will be able to fix those issues, but the replacement games will not count toward postseason qualifying points.
Jay Bellar NSAA executive director stated that Nate Neuhaus of the NSAA, who is responsible for football at the NSAA is working with schools that lost games because of the OPS decision. He is helping them find replacement games.
One of the main schools affected by the decision is Lincoln Southwest who lost four games on their 2020 schedule against OPS opponents.
List of Schools Schedules affected by decision:
Bellevue East: Aug. 28, Omaha Benson; Sept. 11, Omaha South; Sept. 17, Omaha Northwest
Bellevue West: Aug. 27, Omaha Burke; Oct. 2, Northwest.
Columbus: Aug. 28, Omaha Central; Oct. 9, Northwest.
Elkhorn South: Sept. 11, Central.
Fremont: Sept. 11, Benson; Sept. 24, South; Oct. 16, North.
Grand Island: Oct. 2, Benson. Oct. 23, Omaha Bryan.
Gretna: Sept. 4, Central.
Kearney: Sept. 4, Burke. Oct. 23, Northwest.
Lincoln High: Sept. 4, Bryan; Sept. 18, Central; Oct. 16, Northwest.
Lincoln North Star: Oct. 23, North.
Lincoln Northeast: Sept. 11, Northwest.
Lincoln Pius X: Oct. 9: North.
Lincoln Southeast: Aug. 28, North.
Lincoln Southwest: Sept. 11, North; Oct. 2, South; Oct. 16, Burke; Oct. 23, Central.
Millard North: Sept. 11, Burke; Sept. 25, Bryan; Oct. 15, Benson.
Millard South: Sept. 24, North; Oct. 23, Burke.
Norfolk: Aug. 28, South; Sept. 25, Benson; Oct. 2, Bryan.
Omaha Westside: Sept. 4, North; Oct. 16, Bryan; Oct. 22, Benson.
Papillion-La Vista South: Oct. 2, Burke; Oct. 9, Central; Oct. 23, South.
Ralston: Sept. 11, Bryan.
South Sioux City: Sept. 18, Bryan; Sept. 25, Northwest
