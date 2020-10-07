- Broken Bow competed in it's first home games of the season on Oct.6. It was a home triangular against Cozad and Ord. They beat the Haymakers of Cozad 25-7 and 25-10 and the Ord Chanticleers 25-19 and 25-23. Kali Staples had six kills against Cozad and Kya Scott had six against Ord to lead the team. For a complete story check out the Oct. 15 edition of the Custer County Chief.
- S-E-M beat Hi-Line 25-23, 25-22, and 25-17.
- Anselmo-Merna beat by Burwell 22-25, 21-25, and 24-26.
- Ansley-Litchfield beat by Bertrand 21-25 and 14-25.
- Ansley-Litchfield beat Wilcox-Hildreth 25-14, 16-25, and 25-22.
- Arcadia-Loup City beat by Central City 25-10, 22-25, 16-25, and 23-25.
- C2 No.8 South Loup def. Maxwell 25-19 and 25-13.
- C2 No. 8 South Loup def. Cambridge 25-14 and 25-13.
