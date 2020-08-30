The racing action was fierce as all the chips were on the table for Championship Night at Lincoln County Raceway in North Platte, Nebraska on Saturday evening.
Finishing their seasons stronger than ever at Lincoln County Raceway by earning feature victories was Brandon Clough, Ty Rogers, Colton Osborn, Luke Wassom and Lonnie Lenser Jr.
Starting on the outside of the front row was just the ticket for Brandon Clough to go on a joy ride to the tune of winning the IMCA Modified feature. Clough was able to weather the storm of caution flags in the late laps to hold on for the victory. Putting the pressure on Clough during the waning laps was Colton Osborn of Cozad, as he was gaining confidence in his hot rod during the final laps after the caution flags bunched the field up, but it wasn’t enough as Osborn ran out of real estate in him quest for victory. Osborn had to settle with runner-up accolades. Consistency was the name of the game for Andrew Dillenburg of North Platte. Dillenburg piloted his patriotic hot rod to a third place finish after starting in the third position when the green flag was waved. Bryan Herrick of Curtis and Troy Douglas of North Platte rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth place overall.
Showing no rust from competing in North Platte, former regular Ty Rogers, now of Yuma, Arizona was ‘en fuego’ in winning his heat race and the IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature in fine fashion. Rogers, formerly of Ogallala was up on the wheel early in the feature, as he started on the outside of the fourth row and was able to lead all but one lap in the caution flag plagued feature event. With the advantage of the caution flags bunching the field, Paul Donovan of McCook was able to put the pressure on Rogers during many of the final laps to end up being in second place when the checkered flag was waved. Early leader Kerry Jones of North Platte started up front and was able to keep his nose clean throughout the feature to be rewarded with a third place finish. Gothenburg’s Jamey Kennicutt and Brady Henderson of Curtis were able to cross the finish line in fourth and fifth overall when the checkered flag was waved.
Doing his best to run away and hide, leaving no doubt was Colton Osborn of Cozad in winning the IMCA Stock Car feature in dominating fashion. Osborn made the pass for the lead twice on laps that were halted by cautions before the third time was the charm, as Osborn made the pass of Dan Eller of North Platte on lap four to garner the lead finally. Osborn would then lead the final 16 laps to claim the victory. Coming from the back methodically, Mikey Dancer of North Platte worked through traffic to be among the leaders when it counted the most, to finish as the runner-up in the feature. Travis Demilt of Keystone had a remarkable night on the dirt, as he drove his way from the fourth row to a third place finish. Continuing his string of good finishes, Mike Earll of Gothenburg was fourth and close behind him was Jeff Whiting also of Gothenburg in fifth place overall.
In one of the most exciting races of the evening, It was Luke Wassom that won the final sprint to the finish line to score yet another IMCA Hobby Stock Feature. Wassom had his work cutout for him after Tanner Clough of Wallace took the lead by just inches as the white flag was waved. Wassom was able to recover during the final lap to hold off the challenge from Clough coming to the checkered flag. Clough might have showed his cards a little early, but the Wallace wheelman was running out of real estate and it was now or never time for the hotshoe who was able to earn a runner-up finish. Heat race winner Jeromy Wagner of Kensington, Kansas was among the lead group throughout the feature as he started on the outside of the front row when the green flag was waved. Wagner showcased great consistency to finish third overall. Rounding out the top five was Joe Thiem Jr. of North Platte and Cozad’s Cody Topinka in fourth and fifth place, respectively.
Leading the laps that mattered the most, Lonnie Lenser Jr. or Valentine paced the field during the final two laps to earn the IMCA Sport Compact feature victory. Lenser started the feature on the outside of the third row when the green flag was waved. Within striking distance during the stretch run Brianna Maughlin of Dighton, Kansas was rewarded for her efforts with a runner-up finish after starting on the outside of the second row when the green flag was waved. Bertrand’s Merle Johnson led most of the feature before he relinquished the lead to Lenser when the white flag was waved. Johnson recovered quite nicely to finish third overall. On his heels was Robert Clanton of Oxford and Brock Leibhart of Imperial, who were fourth and fifth place overall.
Coming up on Saturday and Sunday, September 5th and 6th; the Lincoln County Raceway will host the High Plains Late Model Series along with their regular IMCA classes racing for top honors both days.
(Unofficial Results)
--IMCA Modified Feature: 1. 20b-Brandon Clough; 2. 50c-Colton Osborn; 3. 71-Andrew Dillenburg; 4. 0hp-Bryan Herrick; 5. 848-Troy Douglas; 6. 12a-Ayden Steffens.
--IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature: 1. 8t-Ty Rogers; 2. 1-Paul Donovan; 3. 12j-Kerry Jones; 4. 15k-Jamey Kennicutt; 5. 20b-Brady Henderson; 6. 69z-Zane Turner; 7. 69-Adam Kackmeister; 8. 26-Marcus Florom; 9. 29-Chris Turango; 10. 57j-Shane Jones.
--IMCA Stock Car Feature: 1. 50c-Colton Osborn; 2. 45-Mikey Dancer; 3. 5d-Travis Demilt; 4. 4-Mike Earll; 5. 16w-Jeff Whiting; 6. 75-Dan Eller; 7. 14-Brook Baker; 8. 12az-Rick Maier; 9. 20-Les Brogdon; 10. 23z-Zac Burkert.
--IMCA Hobby Stock Feature: 1. 2w-Luke Wassom; 2. 20-Tanner Clough; 3. 7h-Jeromy Wagner; 4. 93-Joe Thiem Jr; 5. 5t-Cody Topinka; 6. 83s-Paxton Stubbs.
--IMCA Sport Compact Feature: 1. L2-Lonnie Lenser Jr; 2. 17m-Brianna Maughlin; 3. 07-Merle Johnson; 4. 74x-Robert Clanton; 5. 40-Brock Leibhart; 6. 7-Kyle Filyaw.
